"We are pleased to further strengthen our leadership team with the appointments of Michel Brisebois and Katia Reyburn, who will support our organization's vision as a global multi-purpose terminal operator and logistics service provider," stated Sean Pierce, CEO of LOGISTEC. "Ensuring a strong relationship with our people and our stakeholders, they will play an important role in driving solid results through safety, collaboration and excellence."

With over 25 years of experience in human resources, Michel Brisebois has extensive expertise in talent management within the supply chain industry. His unique insight into attracting, developing, and retaining the best talent, and leading labour relations are crucial to LOGISTEC's success in an ever-evolving industry. He holds a Bachelor's and Master's degree in industrial relations, as well as a certificate in Business Administration from Université Laval.

"Our people are our greatest asset," said Michel Brisebois. "As a key supply chain partner, our teams across the network continue to find solutions for our customers, contributing to a sustainable future for the industry."

Katia Reyburn has an impressive track record, having led communications and public affairs in large corporations for over 25 years. Since joining LOGISTEC in 2021, she has elevated the Company's position in the industry. In her new role, she will leverage her expertise in corporate communications to strengthen LOGISTEC's strategic positioning and support our business objectives. She holds a Bachelor's degree from McGill University and a Master's degree in communications from the University of Quebec in Montreal (UQAM).

"We have built a solid reputation as an industry leader with an innovative and customer-first focus," stated Katia Reyburn. "By leveraging our extensive network, investing in digital solutions, and fostering a culture of innovation, we will pursue our growth in the marine and logistics market."

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling services, as well as logistics solutions, to marine and industrial companies across its North American network of 62 ports and 87 terminals. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services in the Arctic and marine agency services for shipowners and operators.

For further information: Camille Loranger, Senior Communications Advisor, LOGISTEC, [email protected]