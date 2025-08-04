LOGISTEC Appoints New Chief Financial Officer Texas Howard to Advance Growth and International Expansion

MONTREAL, Aug. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - LOGISTEC, a leading marine and logistics services provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Texas E. Howard IV (Tex) as Chief Financial Officer, as part of its commitment to accelerate international growth and further strengthen its position in the global logistics and supply chain industry.

Texas Howard (CNW Group/LOGISTEC)

"Tex's deep expertise in financial leadership and logistics will be a great asset for LOGISTEC," said Sean Pierce, CEO of LOGISTEC. "Tex has a strong track record of optimizing complex operations and driving financial performance. As we focus on expanding our portfolio, Tex's experience in strategic planning and execution will support our growth initiatives and strengthen our market position."

"LOGISTEC is entering an exciting period of international expansion," said Tex Howard. "It's a tremendous opportunity to be a part of a highly experienced team and a dynamic business with a solid reputation. I am truly looking forward to building upon LOGISTEC's legacy of operational excellence and continued success."

With twenty years in the industry, spanning manufacturing, rail equipment leasing and repair, and transportation, Tex brings unparalleled insight into leading high-performing teams across multi-national operations. He has successfully lead integrations and growth strategies in North American markets, which will be instrumental in delivering results to create value for all stakeholders.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling services, as well as logistics solutions, to marine and industrial companies across its North American network of 62 ports and 85 terminals. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services in the Arctic and marine agency services for shipowners and operators.

SOURCE LOGISTEC

For further information: Katia Reyburn, Senior Vice-President, Communications and Public Affairs, LOGISTEC, [email protected]