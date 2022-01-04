MONTRÉAL, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - LOGISTEC is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Lukas Loeffler, Eng. Ph.D., to its Board of Directors as of January 1, 2022. Mr. Loeffler, a seasoned senior executive, will bring his strategic mindset and in-depth knowledge in the field of water resources and technology to the Board, which oversees LOGISTEC's marine and environmental services offered throughout North America.

"We are pleased to welcome Lukas to our Board of Directors," said Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO of the Company. "His deep insight in the North American water industry as well as his experience in the logistics automation field will no doubt contribute to LOGISTEC's ambitious growth plan, as we pursue our vision for a sustainable future," added Madeleine Paquin.

"I am honoured to be joining LOGISTEC's Board of Directors. With its clear vision to become North America's leading marine and environmental provider, and the drive to innovate as a sustainability leader, LOGISTEC has solid growth potential in key markets," said Mr. Loeffler.

Based in the USA, Mr. Loeffler has extensive international experience. He served as President of the Global Water and Wastewater Segment at Schneider Electric from 2015 to 2020, driving solutions, services, and the digital transformation in the water industry. Prior to that, Mr. Loeffler was President and CEO at Siemens Water Technologies.

Currently, Mr. Loeffler serves on the Board of Nijhuis Saur Industries B.V. based in the Netherlands, a leader in industrial wastewater treatment processes. He is also on the Board at HYDAC North America, a privately owned leader in hydraulics and fluid control.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 54 ports and 80 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market.

Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, site remediation, dredging and dewatering, soils and materials management, risk assessment, and manufacturing of woven hoses.

