MONTRÉAL, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - LOGISTEC is thrilled to announce the appointment of Susan Bray to the Board of Directors, effective immediately. An executive director and management board member, Ms. Bray will bring her strategic mindset and in-depth logistics knowledge and international supply chain expertise to the Board, which oversees LOGISTEC's marine and environmental services offered throughout North America.

"We are pleased to welcome Susan to our Board of Directors," said Sean Pierce, CEO of LOGISTEC. "With over 40 years of experience in the steel industry, Susan's insight into domestic and international logistics, customs and trade compliance will certainly add value to LOGISTEC's growth plan. Susan's experience in strategic process planning aligns with our goal of leveraging new technologies to reach the next level of operational excellence."

"I am honored to be joining LOGISTEC's Board of Directors," said Ms. Bray. "LOGISTEC has a solid reputation as an industry leader with an innovative and customer-first focus. It is a privilege to contribute to the future of LOGISTEC, a key supply chain and environmental services provider dedicated to finding solutions for a sustainable future."

Throughout her career in the steel industry, Ms. Bray held leadership positions at U.S. Steel Texas Works, Thyssen Steel Group, MAN Ferrostaal and ArcelorMittal. In 2023, Ms. Bray started Braybridge Logistics Consultants, LLC to further service heavy industries in need of broad-based, strategic, logistics expertise.

Based in Houston, Texas, Ms. Bray currently sits on the Advisory Board of the Great Lakes Pilotage Association. She has served on the boards of various steel, logistics and trade related committees and maintains active membership in several organizations. She is a sought-after speaker at trade, labor, logistics and steel related seminars and conferences.

