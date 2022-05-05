MONTRÉAL, May 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC") announced today the appointment of J. Mark Rodger as Chairman of its Board of Directors. J. Mark Rodger, a key member of the Board since 2015, succeeds Curtis J. Foltz. LOGISTEC also welcomes new board member Jane Skoblo.

"As LOGISTEC continues to drive growth, our new Chairman J. Mark Rodger will bring strategic insight and guidance to our business and further solidify our industry leadership position," said Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO of LOGISTEC. "I also wish to extend a warm welcome to Jane Skoblo, our newest board member, who is well known for her strong financial acumen and corporate governance knowledge."

"I am honoured to serve as Chair of the Board of Directors, and I look forward to collaborating with the entire board and the leadership team to pursue LOGISTEC's long-term sustainable growth strategy. LOGISTEC is focused on taking a bold and proactive approach to create value for customers, shareholders, communities and all stakeholders," said Rodger.

A senior partner at Borden Ladner Gervais LLP, J. Mark Rodger specializes in the energy sector and infrastructure renewal, and has served as counsel to a broad range of governmental, industrial and institutional clients as well as their boards of directors. Mr. Rodger has extensive corporate governance and electric utility M&A experience. He chaired LOGISTEC's Governance and Human Resources Committee since 2019.

LOGISTEC is also pleased to announce the appointment of Jane Skoblo, CPA, CA as a new board member. Ms. Skoblo held several senior executive positions in the financial and technology fields with CIBC, American Express and more recently with Rogers Communications, and currently sits on several public, private and not-for-profit boards.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Curtis J. Foltz for his important contribution over the years as an esteemed member and Chairman of our board. His vast experience in the maritime and transportation industry has been extremely beneficial for LOGISTEC," added Madeleine Paquin. "Furthermore, I would like to extend my utmost gratitude to George Gugelmann who will retire from the board after 23 years of dedication and loyalty."

About LOGISTEC Corporation

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 54 ports and 80 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com .

