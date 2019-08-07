LOGISTEC Announces its Results for the Second Quarter of 2019

Logistec Corporation

Aug 07, 2019, 14:33 ET

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - LOGISTEC Corporation (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B) (the "Company"), a marine and environmental services provider, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2019.

Highlights from the second quarter

  • Consolidated revenue up $7.0 million (4.7%) to $156.2 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $21.7 million;
  • Total basic profit per share up $0.32 to $0.46;
  • LOGISTEC and Waterson Terminal Services join forces to support ProvPort, Rhode Island;
  • Inauguration of two newer and larger vessels at our Arctic transportation business.

Highlights from the six-month period

  • Consolidated revenue up $39.3 million (17.0%) to $270.9 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $22.9 million;
  • Total basic loss per share from ($0.60) to ($0.23).

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, please refer to section entitled Non-IFRS measure

Results of the period

The strong performance of the first half of 2019 stems from the two new business combinations made in the course of last year. In the second quarter of 2019, Pate Stevedore Company, Inc. ("Pate"), our new Florida terminals purchased on May 25, 2018 and Gulf Stream Marine, Inc. ("GSM") which performs cargo handling operations in the U.S. Gulf Coast, acquired March 1, 2018, contributed a combined $5.4 million in additional sales when compared to Q2 2018. For the first half of 2019, the additional combined sales from these business combinations amount to $30.7 million, when compared to the same period last year.

The second quarter of 2019 closed with a consolidated profit attributable to owners of the Company of $5.9 million, compared with a profit of $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2018. The profit attributable to owners of the Company translated to a total basic profit per share of $0.46, of which $0.44 was attributable to Class A Common Shares and $0.49 was attributable to Class B Subordinate Voting Shares. These higher results stem primarily from the good performance of Pate and GSM, and higher levels of activity throughout our network, partially offset by the unrealized exchange losses on translating net working capital denominated in U.S. dollars, given the weakened Canadian dollar.

Outlook

"The outlook remains positive for the remainder of the year. We expect continued organic growth from our marine services, where we have entered into a cargo-handling operational agreement with Waterson Terminal Services at the Port of Providence's ProvPort, New England's premiere deepwater facility. Also, our Arctic transportation business has invested in modern Canadian flag vessels to enhance our cargo capacity and improve the overall customer sealift experience.

Our environmental services should also have a good year. Although Aqua-Pipe contracts in Québec will be lower this year, we are seeing increased activity for our lead removal services and we expect a stronger year for our traditional environmental services based on a firm order book.

We are proud of the above achievements, as they are in line with our goals to provide our customers with forward-thinking marine and environmental solutions. We strive to go beyond and connect with our partners and communities and seize the right opportunities. Our commitment and passion make the difference", indicated Madeleine Paquin, President and Chief Executive Officer of LOGISTEC Corporation.

Dividends

On August 7, 2019, the Board of Directors elected to increase the dividend payment by 3.0% and declared dividends of $0.0935 per Class A Common Share and $0.10285 per Class B Subordinate Voting Share, for a total consideration of $1.2 million. These dividends will be paid on October 11, 2019, to shareholders of record as of September 27, 2019.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in some 37 ports and 63 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental sector where it provides services to industrial, municipal and governmental customers for the trenchless structural rehabilitation of underground water mains, regulated materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of woven hoses.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.

Non-IFRS measure

In this press release, the Company uses a measure that is not in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense ("adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by IFRS and cannot be formally presented in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. The definition of adjusted EBITDA used by the Company may differ from those used by other companies. Even though adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, it is used by managers, analysts, investors and other financial stakeholders to analyze and assess the Company's performance and management from a financial and operational standpoint. Refer to Non-IFRS Measure of the Company's management's discussion and analysis of the period for the definition of this indicator and the reconciliation to profit (loss) for the period.

Forward-looking statements

For the purpose of informing shareholders and potential investors about the Company's prospects, sections of this document may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of securities legislation, about the Company's activities, performance and financial position and, in particular, hopes for the success of the Company's efforts in the development and growth of its business. These forward-looking statements express, as of the date of this document, the estimates, predictions, projections, expectations or opinions of the Company about future events or results. Although the Company believes that the expectations produced by these forward-looking statements are founded on valid and reasonable bases and assumptions, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to important uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, such that the Company's performance may differ significantly from the predicted performance expressed or presented in such forward-looking statements. The important risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and future events to differ significantly from the expectations currently expressed are examined under "Business Risks" in the Company's annual report and include (but are not limited to) the performances of domestic and international economies and their effect on shipping volumes, weather conditions, labour relations, pricing and competitors' marketing activities. The reader of this document is thus cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Additional information relating to our Company can be found on SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com and on Logistec's website at www.logistec.com.

Q2 2019 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Earnings





(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts and number of shares)

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 29,
2019

June 30,
2018

June 29,
2019

June 30,
2018

$

$

$

$





Revenue

156,175

149,182

270,923

231,624





Employee benefits expense

(78,715)

(77,284)

(137,092)

(123,650)

Equipment and supplies expense

(39,254)

(39,292)

(73,618)

(63,630)

Rental expense

(10,133)

(11,777)

(19,588)

(20,838)

Other expenses

(6,001)

(7,812)

(16,677)

(13,958)

Depreciation and amortization expense

(10,728)

(6,485)

(21,562)

(12,568)

Share of profit of equity accounted investments

930

962

1,492

1,032

Other gains (losses)

(1,258)

941

(2,528)

1,156

Operating profit (loss)

11,016

8,435

1,350

(832)





Finance expense

(2,884)

(2,760)

(5,641)

(3,647)

Finance income

80

15

285

98

Profit (loss) before income taxes

8,212

5,690

(4,006)

(4,381)





Income taxes

(2,106)

(2,630)

1,181

(885)

Profit (loss) for the period

6,106

3,060

(2,825)

(5,266)





Profit (loss) attributable to:










Owners of the Company

5,927

1,868

(2,963)

(7,609)





Non-controlling interests

179

1,192

138

2,343

Profit (loss) for the period

6,106

3,060

(2,825)

(5,266)










Basic earnings (loss) per Class A Common Share (1)

0.44

0.14

(0.22)

(0.58)

Basic earnings (loss) per Class B Subordinate Voting Share (2)

0.49

0.16

(0.25)

(0.64)





Diluted earnings (loss) per Class A share

0.43

0.14

(0.22)

(0.58)

Diluted earnings (loss) per Class B share

0.48

0.15

(0.25)

(0.64)





Weighted average number of Class A shares outstanding, basic and diluted

7,389,155

7,405,455

7,390,939

7,405,689

Weighted average number of Class B shares outstanding, basic

5,409,868

5,271,167

5,362,879

5,217,249

Weighted average number of Class B shares outstanding, diluted

5,717,038

5,726,904

5,719,571

5,724,496

(1) Class A Common Share ("Class A share")

(2) Class B Subordinate Voting Share ("Class B share")

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income





(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 29,
2019

June 30,
2018

June 29,
2019

June 30,
2018

$

$

$

$





Profit (loss) for the period

6,106

3,060

(2,825)

(5,266)





Other comprehensive income (loss)



Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings



Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations

(2,627)

3,004

(4,950)

4,981

Unrealized gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations

1,380

3,158

Gain (loss) on derivatives financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges

(39)

(185)

4

Income taxes relating to derivatives financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges

11

50

(1)

Total items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings

(1,275)

3,004

(1,927)

4,984





Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings



Remeasurement gain (loss) on benefit obligation

(1,047)

1,171

(1,080)

1,171

Return on retirement plan assets excluding amounts included in profit for the period

(1,363)

153

(1,715)

(33)

Income taxes on remeasurement gain (loss) on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets excluding amounts included in profit for the period

649

(354)

752

(305)

Total items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings

(1,761)

970

(2,043)

833

Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of income taxes

(3,036)

3,974

(3,970)

5,817

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

3,070

7,034

(6,795)

551





Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:








Owners of the Company

2,902

5,832

(6,912)

(1,814)

Non-controlling interests

168

1,202

117

2,365

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

3,070

7,034

(6,795)

551

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position



(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at
June 29,
 2019

As at
December 31,
 2018

$

$



Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

7,416

15,393

Trade and other receivables

139,167

160,067

Contract assets

26,355

14,282

Current income tax assets

9,185

2,964

Prepaid expenses and other

6,833

4,899

Inventories

13,758

10,711

202,714

208,316



Equity accounted investments

37,959

38,005

Property, plant and equipment

277,380

181,284

Goodwill

140,928

142,672

Intangible assets

42,129

47,006

Non-current assets

2,215

2,173

Non-current financial assets

4,403

6,328

Deferred income tax assets

13,122

11,319

Total assets

720,850

637,103



Liabilities

Current liabilities

Short-term bank loans

13,577

Trade and other payables

77,346

98,668

Contract liabilities

5,713

5,225

Current income tax liabilities

911

3,480

Dividends payable

1,986

1,973

Current portion of long-term debt

18,556

3,294

104,512

126,217



Long-term debt

267,150

160,003

Deferred income tax liabilities

21,241

21,465

Post-employment benefit obligations

17,924

14,716

Contract liabilities

3,133

3,333

Non-current liabilities

52,691

46,980

Total liabilities

466,651

372,714



Equity

Share capital

40,351

35,016

Share capital to be issued

9,811

14,717

Retained earnings

191,574

200,404

Accumulated other comprehensive income

10,155

12,061

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

251,891

262,198



Non-controlling interest

2,308

2,191

Total equity

254,199

264,389



Total liabilities and equity

720,850

637,103

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity










(in thousands of Canadian dollars)


Attributable to owners of the Company



Accumulated
other comprehensive
income




Share
capital

Share
capital
to be
issued

Cash
flow
hedges

Foreign
currency
translation

Retained
earnings

Total

Non-
controlling
interests

Total
equity

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$









Balance as at January 1, 2019

35,016

14,717

135

11,926

200,404

262,198

2,191

264,389









Profit (loss) for the period

(2,963)

(2,963)

138

(2,825)









Other comprehensive income (loss)







Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations

(4,929)

(4,929)

(21)

(4,950)

Unrealized gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations

3,158

3,158

3,158

Remeasurement losses on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets excluding amounts included in profit for the period, net of income taxes

(2,043)

(2,043)

(2,043)

Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes

(135)

(135)

(135)

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

(135)

(1,771)

(5,006)

(6,912)

117

(6,795)









Remeasurement of written put option liability

(390)

(390)

(390)

Repurchase of Class A shares

(4)

(274)

(278)

(278)

Issuance and repurchase of Class B shares

433

(739)

(306)

(306)

Issuance of Class B shares capital to a subsidiary shareholder

4,906

(4,906)

Dividends on Class A shares

(1,341)

(1,341)

(1,341)

Dividends on Class B shares

(1,080)

(1,080)

(1,080)

Balance as at June 29, 2019

40,351

9,811

10,155

191,574

251,891

2,308

254,199


















Balance as at January 1, 2018

29,019

19,820

138

6,468

173,129

228,574

2,221

230,795









Profit (loss) for the period

(7,609)

(7,609)

2,343

(5,266)









Other comprehensive income (loss)







Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations

4,959

4,959

22

4,981

Remeasurement gain on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets excluding amounts included in profit for the period, net of income taxes

833

833

833

Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes

3

3

3

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

3

4,959

(6,776)

(1,814)

2,365

551









Remeasurement of written put option liability

(900)

(900)

(900)

Repurchase of Class A shares

(32)

(32)

(32)

Issuance and repurchase of Class B shares

1,027

(196)

831

831

Issuance of Class B shares capital to a subsidiary shareholder

5,103

(5,103)

Dividends on Class A shares

(1,220)

(1,220)

(1,220)

Dividends on Class B shares

(957)

(957)

(957)

Balance as at June 30, 2018

35,149

14,717

141

11,427

163,048

224,482

4,586

229,068










Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows



(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the six months ended

June 29,
2019

June 30,
2018

$

$



Operating activities

Loss for the period

(2,825)

(5,266)

Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents

30,577

20,334

Cash generated from operations

27,752

15,068

Dividends received from equity accounted investments

1,520

3,346

Contributions to defined benefit retirement plans

(502)

(595)

Settlement of provisions

(65)

(165)

Changes in non-cash working capital items

(11,137)

5,808

Income taxes paid

(7,868)

(7,998)

9,700

15,464



Financing activities

Net change in short-term bank loans

(13,577)

3,989

Issuance of long-term debt

62,298

117,226

Repayment of long-term debt

(26,992)

(16,425)

Issuance of Class B shares

258

562

Repayment of lease liabilities

(4,830)

Interest paid

(5,349)

(1,844)

Repurchase of Class A shares

(278)

(32)

Repurchase of Class B shares

(862)

(220)

Dividends paid on Class A shares

(1,341)

(1,222)

Dividends paid on Class B shares

(1,067)

(942)

8,260

101,092



Investing activities

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(21,886)

(10,144)

Acquisition of intangible assets

(39)

(93)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

297

290

Business combinations

(97,998)

Cash acquired in a business combination

2,585

Repayment of due to shareholders

(5,386)

Issuance of notes receivable

(5,067)

Interest received

163

108

Cash paid to a minority interest

(157)

Repayment of other non-current financial assets

104

101

Repayment of other non-current liabilities

(190)

Acquisition of other non-current assets

(271)

(285)

Disposal of other non-current assets

90

150

(27,118)

(110,510)



Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(9,158)

6,046

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

15,393

3,963

Effect of exchange rate on balances held in foreign currencies of foreign operations

1,181

(1,032)

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

7,416

8,977



Additional information




Acquisition of property, plant and equipment included in trade and other payables

2,627

253

Issuance of Class B shares under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan for non-interest-bearing loans

298

489

SOURCE Logistec Corporation

For further information: Jean-Claude Dugas, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer, Logistec Corporation, jdugas@logistec.com, (514) 985-2345

