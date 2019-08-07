LOGISTEC Announces its Results for the Second Quarter of 2019

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - LOGISTEC Corporation (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B) (the "Company"), a marine and environmental services provider, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2019.

Highlights from the second quarter

Consolidated revenue up $7.0 million (4.7%) to $156.2 million ;

(4.7%) to ; Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $21.7 million ;

closed at ; Total basic profit per share up $0.32 to $0.46 ;

to ; LOGISTEC and Waterson Terminal Services join forces to support ProvPort, Rhode Island ;

; Inauguration of two newer and larger vessels at our Arctic transportation business.

Highlights from the six-month period

Consolidated revenue up $39.3 million (17.0%) to $270.9 million ;

(17.0%) to ; Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $22.9 million ;

closed at ; Total basic loss per share from ($0.60) to ($0.23) .

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, please refer to section entitled Non-IFRS measure

Results of the period

The strong performance of the first half of 2019 stems from the two new business combinations made in the course of last year. In the second quarter of 2019, Pate Stevedore Company, Inc. ("Pate"), our new Florida terminals purchased on May 25, 2018 and Gulf Stream Marine, Inc. ("GSM") which performs cargo handling operations in the U.S. Gulf Coast, acquired March 1, 2018, contributed a combined $5.4 million in additional sales when compared to Q2 2018. For the first half of 2019, the additional combined sales from these business combinations amount to $30.7 million, when compared to the same period last year.

The second quarter of 2019 closed with a consolidated profit attributable to owners of the Company of $5.9 million, compared with a profit of $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2018. The profit attributable to owners of the Company translated to a total basic profit per share of $0.46, of which $0.44 was attributable to Class A Common Shares and $0.49 was attributable to Class B Subordinate Voting Shares. These higher results stem primarily from the good performance of Pate and GSM, and higher levels of activity throughout our network, partially offset by the unrealized exchange losses on translating net working capital denominated in U.S. dollars, given the weakened Canadian dollar.

Outlook

"The outlook remains positive for the remainder of the year. We expect continued organic growth from our marine services, where we have entered into a cargo-handling operational agreement with Waterson Terminal Services at the Port of Providence's ProvPort, New England's premiere deepwater facility. Also, our Arctic transportation business has invested in modern Canadian flag vessels to enhance our cargo capacity and improve the overall customer sealift experience.

Our environmental services should also have a good year. Although Aqua-Pipe contracts in Québec will be lower this year, we are seeing increased activity for our lead removal services and we expect a stronger year for our traditional environmental services based on a firm order book.



We are proud of the above achievements, as they are in line with our goals to provide our customers with forward-thinking marine and environmental solutions. We strive to go beyond and connect with our partners and communities and seize the right opportunities. Our commitment and passion make the difference", indicated Madeleine Paquin, President and Chief Executive Officer of LOGISTEC Corporation.

Dividends

On August 7, 2019, the Board of Directors elected to increase the dividend payment by 3.0% and declared dividends of $0.0935 per Class A Common Share and $0.10285 per Class B Subordinate Voting Share, for a total consideration of $1.2 million. These dividends will be paid on October 11, 2019, to shareholders of record as of September 27, 2019.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in some 37 ports and 63 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental sector where it provides services to industrial, municipal and governmental customers for the trenchless structural rehabilitation of underground water mains, regulated materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of woven hoses.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com .

Non-IFRS measure

In this press release, the Company uses a measure that is not in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense ("adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by IFRS and cannot be formally presented in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. The definition of adjusted EBITDA used by the Company may differ from those used by other companies. Even though adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, it is used by managers, analysts, investors and other financial stakeholders to analyze and assess the Company's performance and management from a financial and operational standpoint. Refer to Non-IFRS Measure of the Company's management's discussion and analysis of the period for the definition of this indicator and the reconciliation to profit (loss) for the period.

Forward-looking statements

For the purpose of informing shareholders and potential investors about the Company's prospects, sections of this document may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of securities legislation, about the Company's activities, performance and financial position and, in particular, hopes for the success of the Company's efforts in the development and growth of its business. These forward-looking statements express, as of the date of this document, the estimates, predictions, projections, expectations or opinions of the Company about future events or results. Although the Company believes that the expectations produced by these forward-looking statements are founded on valid and reasonable bases and assumptions, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to important uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, such that the Company's performance may differ significantly from the predicted performance expressed or presented in such forward-looking statements. The important risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and future events to differ significantly from the expectations currently expressed are examined under "Business Risks" in the Company's annual report and include (but are not limited to) the performances of domestic and international economies and their effect on shipping volumes, weather conditions, labour relations, pricing and competitors' marketing activities. The reader of this document is thus cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Additional information relating to our Company can be found on SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com and on Logistec's website at www.logistec.com.

Q2 2019 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Earnings









(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts and number of shares)

For the three months ended For the six months ended

June 29,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 29,

2019 June 30,

2018

$ $ $ $









Revenue 156,175 149,182 270,923 231,624









Employee benefits expense (78,715) (77,284) (137,092) (123,650) Equipment and supplies expense (39,254) (39,292) (73,618) (63,630) Rental expense (10,133) (11,777) (19,588) (20,838) Other expenses (6,001) (7,812) (16,677) (13,958) Depreciation and amortization expense (10,728) (6,485) (21,562) (12,568) Share of profit of equity accounted investments 930 962 1,492 1,032 Other gains (losses) (1,258) 941 (2,528) 1,156 Operating profit (loss) 11,016 8,435 1,350 (832)









Finance expense (2,884) (2,760) (5,641) (3,647) Finance income 80 15 285 98 Profit (loss) before income taxes 8,212 5,690 (4,006) (4,381)









Income taxes (2,106) (2,630) 1,181 (885) Profit (loss) for the period 6,106 3,060 (2,825) (5,266)









Profit (loss) attributable to:

















Owners of the Company 5,927 1,868 (2,963) (7,609)









Non-controlling interests 179 1,192 138 2,343 Profit (loss) for the period 6,106 3,060 (2,825) (5,266)



















Basic earnings (loss) per Class A Common Share (1) 0.44 0.14 (0.22) (0.58) Basic earnings (loss) per Class B Subordinate Voting Share (2) 0.49 0.16 (0.25) (0.64)









Diluted earnings (loss) per Class A share 0.43 0.14 (0.22) (0.58) Diluted earnings (loss) per Class B share 0.48 0.15 (0.25) (0.64)









Weighted average number of Class A shares outstanding, basic and diluted 7,389,155 7,405,455 7,390,939 7,405,689 Weighted average number of Class B shares outstanding, basic 5,409,868 5,271,167 5,362,879 5,217,249 Weighted average number of Class B shares outstanding, diluted 5,717,038 5,726,904 5,719,571 5,724,496

(1) Class A Common Share ("Class A share") (2) Class B Subordinate Voting Share ("Class B share")

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income









(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the three months ended For the six months ended

June 29,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 29,

2019 June 30,

2018

$ $ $ $









Profit (loss) for the period 6,106 3,060 (2,825) (5,266)









Other comprehensive income (loss)







Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings







Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations (2,627) 3,004 (4,950) 4,981 Unrealized gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations 1,380 — 3,158 — Gain (loss) on derivatives financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges (39) — (185) 4 Income taxes relating to derivatives financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges 11 — 50 (1) Total items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings (1,275) 3,004 (1,927) 4,984









Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings







Remeasurement gain (loss) on benefit obligation (1,047) 1,171 (1,080) 1,171 Return on retirement plan assets excluding amounts included in profit for the period (1,363) 153 (1,715) (33) Income taxes on remeasurement gain (loss) on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets excluding amounts included in profit for the period 649 (354) 752 (305) Total items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings (1,761) 970 (2,043) 833 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of income taxes (3,036) 3,974 (3,970) 5,817 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 3,070 7,034 (6,795) 551









Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

















Owners of the Company 2,902 5,832 (6,912) (1,814) Non-controlling interests 168 1,202 117 2,365 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 3,070 7,034 (6,795) 551

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position





(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at

June 29,

2019 As at

December 31,

2018

$ $





Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 7,416 15,393 Trade and other receivables 139,167 160,067 Contract assets 26,355 14,282 Current income tax assets 9,185 2,964 Prepaid expenses and other 6,833 4,899 Inventories 13,758 10,711

202,714 208,316





Equity accounted investments 37,959 38,005 Property, plant and equipment 277,380 181,284 Goodwill 140,928 142,672 Intangible assets 42,129 47,006 Non-current assets 2,215 2,173 Non-current financial assets 4,403 6,328 Deferred income tax assets 13,122 11,319 Total assets 720,850 637,103





Liabilities



Current liabilities



Short-term bank loans — 13,577 Trade and other payables 77,346 98,668 Contract liabilities 5,713 5,225 Current income tax liabilities 911 3,480 Dividends payable 1,986 1,973 Current portion of long-term debt 18,556 3,294

104,512 126,217





Long-term debt 267,150 160,003 Deferred income tax liabilities 21,241 21,465 Post-employment benefit obligations 17,924 14,716 Contract liabilities 3,133 3,333 Non-current liabilities 52,691 46,980 Total liabilities 466,651 372,714





Equity



Share capital 40,351 35,016 Share capital to be issued 9,811 14,717 Retained earnings 191,574 200,404 Accumulated other comprehensive income 10,155 12,061 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 251,891 262,198





Non-controlling interest 2,308 2,191 Total equity 254,199 264,389





Total liabilities and equity 720,850 637,103

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity



















(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Attributable to owners of the Company







Accumulated

other comprehensive

income









Share

capital Share

capital

to be

issued Cash

flow

hedges Foreign

currency

translation Retained

earnings Total Non-

controlling

interests Total

equity

$ $ $ $ $ $ $ $

















Balance as at January 1, 2019 35,016 14,717 135 11,926 200,404 262,198 2,191 264,389

















Profit (loss) for the period — — — — (2,963) (2,963) 138 (2,825)

















Other comprehensive income (loss)















Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations — — — (4,929) — (4,929) (21) (4,950) Unrealized gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations — — — 3,158 — 3,158 — 3,158 Remeasurement losses on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets excluding amounts included in profit for the period, net of income taxes — — — — (2,043) (2,043) — (2,043) Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes — — (135) — — (135) — (135) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period — — (135) (1,771) (5,006) (6,912) 117 (6,795)

















Remeasurement of written put option liability — — — — (390) (390) — (390) Repurchase of Class A shares (4) — — — (274) (278) — (278) Issuance and repurchase of Class B shares 433 — — — (739) (306) — (306) Issuance of Class B shares capital to a subsidiary shareholder 4,906 (4,906) — — — — — — Dividends on Class A shares — — — — (1,341) (1,341) — (1,341) Dividends on Class B shares — — — — (1,080) (1,080) — (1,080) Balance as at June 29, 2019 40,351 9,811 — 10,155 191,574 251,891 2,308 254,199



































Balance as at January 1, 2018 29,019 19,820 138 6,468 173,129 228,574 2,221 230,795

















Profit (loss) for the period — — — — (7,609) (7,609) 2,343 (5,266)

















Other comprehensive income (loss)















Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations — — — 4,959 — 4,959 22 4,981 Remeasurement gain on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets excluding amounts included in profit for the period, net of income taxes — — — — 833 833 — 833 Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes — — 3 — — 3 — 3 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period — — 3 4,959 (6,776) (1,814) 2,365 551

















Remeasurement of written put option liability — — — — (900) (900) — (900) Repurchase of Class A shares — — — — (32) (32) — (32) Issuance and repurchase of Class B shares 1,027 — — — (196) 831 — 831 Issuance of Class B shares capital to a subsidiary shareholder 5,103 (5,103) — — — — — — Dividends on Class A shares — — — — (1,220) (1,220) — (1,220) Dividends on Class B shares — — — — (957) (957) — (957) Balance as at June 30, 2018 35,149 14,717 141 11,427 163,048 224,482 4,586 229,068





















Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows





(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the six months ended

June 29,

2019 June 30,

2018

$ $





Operating activities



Loss for the period (2,825) (5,266) Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents 30,577 20,334 Cash generated from operations 27,752 15,068 Dividends received from equity accounted investments 1,520 3,346 Contributions to defined benefit retirement plans (502) (595) Settlement of provisions (65) (165) Changes in non-cash working capital items (11,137) 5,808 Income taxes paid (7,868) (7,998)

9,700 15,464





Financing activities



Net change in short-term bank loans (13,577) 3,989 Issuance of long-term debt 62,298 117,226 Repayment of long-term debt (26,992) (16,425) Issuance of Class B shares 258 562 Repayment of lease liabilities (4,830) — Interest paid (5,349) (1,844) Repurchase of Class A shares (278) (32) Repurchase of Class B shares (862) (220) Dividends paid on Class A shares (1,341) (1,222) Dividends paid on Class B shares (1,067) (942)

8,260 101,092





Investing activities



Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (21,886) (10,144) Acquisition of intangible assets (39) (93) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 297 290 Business combinations — (97,998) Cash acquired in a business combination — 2,585 Repayment of due to shareholders (5,386) — Issuance of notes receivable — (5,067) Interest received 163 108 Cash paid to a minority interest — (157) Repayment of other non-current financial assets 104 101 Repayment of other non-current liabilities (190) — Acquisition of other non-current assets (271) (285) Disposal of other non-current assets 90 150

(27,118) (110,510)





Net change in cash and cash equivalents (9,158) 6,046 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 15,393 3,963 Effect of exchange rate on balances held in foreign currencies of foreign operations 1,181 (1,032) Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 7,416 8,977





Additional information









Acquisition of property, plant and equipment included in trade and other payables 2,627 253 Issuance of Class B shares under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan for non-interest-bearing loans 298 489

