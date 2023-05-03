MONTRÉAL, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC") (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B) (the "Company"), a marine and environmental services provider, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 25, 2023. As part of its strategic plan, LOGISTEC expanded its network of port terminals and marine services with the announcement of an important acquisition, bringing its total to 90 terminals and 60 ports across North America.

Highlights From the First Quarter of 2023

Consolidated revenue reached $158.9 million , up $17.5 million or 12.3%;

, up or 12.3%; Adjusted EBITDA (1) reached $7.9 million , up $0.1 million ;

reached , up ; Total basic loss per share closed at $0.71 ;

; Finalization of acquisition of Fednav's Federal Marine Terminals, Inc. and Fednav Direct, its logistics division, (collectively, "FMT");

Start of major environmental remediation project of the former Rayrock mine in Northern Canada .

"LOGISTEC completed the acquisition of FMT, expanding our network of ports across North America and allowing us to gain a significant foothold in key markets," said Madeleine Paquin, President and Chief Executive Officer of LOGISTEC. "We will leverage the strength of our terminal reach to support reliable supply chains for our customers and continue to drive growth. In our environmental services segment, the year started strong with the major environmental remediation project of the former Rayrock uranium mine in Northern Canada, contributing directly to a sustainable future."

"LOGISTEC reported revenue growth for the quarter, a continuation of the momentum gained in 2022. During the quarter, we invested resources to finalize the largest acquisition in our history, a strategic move for our marine services segment," added Carl Delisle, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of LOGISTEC. "Strong volumes in our cargo handling activities in the U.S. Gulf Coast region contributed to increased revenue. Our environmental services segment is capitalizing on key imperatives and market trends, and has a solid order book of over $192.9 million for the upcoming season. Both segments are well positioned for growth."

Results From the First Quarter of 2023

During the first quarter of 2023, consolidated revenue totalled $158.9 million, an increase of $17.5 million or 12.3% over the same period in 2022. Revenue from the marine services segment reached $121.5 million in 2023, up $9.8 million or 8.7% compared with $111.7 million for the comparative period of 2022. Revenue from the environmental services segment was $37.4 million, up $7.7 million or 25.8% in the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) for the quarter reached $7.9 million, an increase of $0.1 million compared with $7.8 million recorded in the comparative period. Adjusted EBITDA (1) was impacted by professional fees incurred in relation with the acquisition of FMT and costs incurred to analyze other business development opportunities. Loss attributable to owners of the Company for the first quarter amounted to $9.1 million, higher than last year's loss of $6.0 million. The loss attributable to owners of the Company translated into a total basic and diluted loss per share of $0.71, of which $0.68 was attributable to Class A Common Shares and $0.75 to Class B Subordinate Voting Shares.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, please refer to the non-IFRS measure section.



Marine Services

Our marine services segment continued to see strong demand in the energy sector in the U.S. Gulf Coast region, which compensated for the slower start to the year in other ports. In terms of containers, our terminals suffered from lower volumes, which can be explained by significant inventories in the retail market. These are largely being depleted and we do expect volumes to resume at more normal levels in the coming quarters. With respect to bulk and general cargoes, we are confident with the remainder of the year given the diverse nature of the products we handle and the breadth of our network reach, we are able to adjust to market fluctuations and are optimistic about sales volumes going forward. With 11 additional terminals from our FMT acquisition, we are well prepared to deliver operational excellence to marine shippers across North America.

Environmental Services

Our environmental services segment performed better than expected, with a strong project backlog on hand. Additional contracts have been secured and we forecast a positive outlook for the balance of the year. We announced major remediation projects, including the former Rayrock mine and Aleris industrial site rehabilitation. Our team of experts deployed our robust and effective polyfluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS") concentration and removal technology, partnering with Waste Connections to remove PFAS from landfill leachates in North America. Our high-performing teams are positioned to accelerate profitable growth.

Outlook

"The outlook for 2023 is positive with good momentum for both our marine and environmental segments," indicated Madeleine Paquin. "We will be focusing on a smooth integration of our FMT acquisition, while offering new options to customers and connecting them to broader markets. As mentioned, although we are seeing a slowdown in containers during the first quarter, we do expect volumes to return to more stable levels, albeit with substantially reduced storage revenue. The strength of our activities in the U.S. Gulf is expected to continue, and should make up for some expected shortfalls in other general cargo and bulk terminals. In our environmental services segment, we expect to execute on a strong book of business in 2023, in both site remediation and ALTRA Water Technologies. Furthermore, we have obtained outstanding results from our pilots using our ALTRA PFAS solution and expect to launch several multiyear contracts in 2023. All of these factors combined give us a high level of confidence for the year ahead."

Dividends

On May 3, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.11782 per Class A Common Share and $0.12959 per Class B Subordinate Voting Share, for a total consideration of $1.6 million. These dividends will be paid on July 7, 2023, to shareholders of record as of June 22, 2023.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 60 ports and 90 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com .

Non-IFRS measure

Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense ("adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by IFRS and cannot be formally presented in financial statements. The definition of adjusted EBITDA excludes the configuration and customization costs related to the implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") system. The definition of adjusted EBITDA used by the Company may differ from those used by other companies. Even though adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, it is used by managers, analysts, investors, and other financial stakeholders to analyze and assess the Company's performance and management from a financial and operational standpoint.

The following table provides a reconciliation of profit for the year to adjusted EBITDA:

For the three months ended (in thousands of dollars) March 25, 2023 $ March 26, 2022 $ Loss for the period (8,937) (5,898) PLUS:



Depreciation and amortization expense 14,454 12,797 Net finance expense 4,427 2,829 Income taxes (3,207) (2,410) Configuration and customization costs in a cloud computing arrangement 1,136 483 Adjusted EBITDA 7,873 7,801



Forward-looking statements

For the purpose of informing shareholders and potential investors about the Company's prospects, sections of this document may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of securities legislation, about the Company's activities, performance and financial position and, in particular, hopes for the success of the Company's efforts in the development and growth of its business. These forward-looking statements express, as of the date of this document, the estimates, predictions, projections, expectations, or opinions of the Company about future events or results. Although the Company believes that the expectations produced by these forward-looking statements are founded on valid and reasonable bases and assumptions, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to important uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, such that the Company's performance may differ significantly from the predicted performance expressed or presented in such forward-looking statements. The important risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and future events to differ significantly from the expectations currently expressed are examined under business risks in the Company's 2022 annual report and include (but are not limited to) the performances of domestic and international economies and their effect on shipping volumes, weather conditions, labour relations, pricing, and competitors' marketing activities. The reader of this document is thus cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts and number of shares)



For the three months ended

March 25, 2023 $ March 26, 2022 $ Revenue 158,881 141,442 Employee benefits expense (78,723) (74,272) Equipment and supplies expense (44,113) (40,522) Operating expense (17,155) (12,092) Other expenses (11,990) (7,255) Depreciation and amortization expense (14,454) (12,797) Share of profit of equity accounted investments 585 947 Other losses (748) (930) Operating loss (7,717) (5,479) Finance expense (4,679) (2,941) Finance income 252 112 Loss before income taxes (12,144) (8,308) Income taxes 3,207 2,410 Loss for the period (8,937) (5,898) (Loss) profit attributable to:



Owners of the Company (9,052) (6,018) Non-controlling interest 115 120 Loss for the period (8,937) (5,898) Basic and diluted loss per Class A Common Share (1) (0.68) (0.44) Basic and diluted loss per Class B Subordinate Voting Share (2) (0.75) (0.49) Weighted average number of Class A Shares outstanding, basic and diluted 7,361,022 7,377,022 Weighted average number of Class B Shares outstanding, basic and diluted 5,455,591 5,680,669

(1) Class A Common Share ("Class A share") (2) Class B Subordinate Voting Share ("Class B share")



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)









For the three months ended



March 25, 2023 $ March 26, 2022 $







Loss for the period

(8,937) (5,898)







Other comprehensive income (loss)





Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings





Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations 3,137 (2,489) Unrealized (loss) gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations

(1,139) 845 Income taxes relating to unrealized gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations

— (112) (Losses) gains on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

(62) 476 Income taxes relating to derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

100 (306) Total items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings

2,036 (1,586)







Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings





Remeasurement (losses) gains on benefit obligation

(714) 4,597 Return on retirement plan assets

551 (1,453) Income taxes on remeasurement of benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets

43 (834) Total items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings

(120) 2,310







Share of other comprehensive income of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes





Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings

32 — Other comprehensive income for the period, net of income taxes

1,948 724 Total comprehensive loss for the period

(6,989) (5,174) Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to:





Owners of the Company

(7,129) (5,277) Non-controlling interest

140 103 Total comprehensive loss for the period

(6,989) (5,174)



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)







As at

March 25,

2023 $ As at

December 31, 2022 $ Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 28,558 36,043 Trade and other receivables 174,069 198,247 Contract assets 14,019 14,912 Current income tax assets 19,402 11,245 Inventories 23,601 20,000 Prepaid expenses and other 9,997 8,756

269,646 289,203 Equity accounted investments 46,758 46,140 Property, plant and equipment 244,431 234,602 Right-of-use assets 171,231 167,274 Goodwill 188,624 187,430 Intangible assets 35,922 36,807 Non-current assets 1,755 2,030 Post-employment benefit assets 1,398 1,264 Non-current financial assets 6,161 6,114 Deferred income tax assets 13,700 12,808 Total assets 979,626 983,672 Liabilities



Current liabilities



Trade and other payables 148,831 128,019 Contract liabilities 10,442 11,107 Current income tax liabilities 6,324 5,095 Dividends payable 1,574 1,574 Current portion of lease liabilities 21,801 18,662 Current portion of long-term debt 10,200 10,925

199,172 175,382 Lease liabilities 158,936 157,500 Long-term debt 204,111 224,110 Deferred income tax liabilities 25,059 24,604 Post-employment benefit obligations 14,026 13,690 Contract liabilities 1,633 1,733 Non-current liabilities 25,381 25,562 Total liabilities 628,318 622,581 Equity



Share capital 49,443 49,443 Retained earnings 278,807 290,773 Accumulated other comprehensive income 21,314 19,271 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 349,564 359,487 Non-controlling interest 1,744 1,604 Total equity 351,308 361,091 Total liabilities and equity 979,626 983,672



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital issued $ Retained earnings $ Accumulated other comprehensive income $ Total $ Non-

controlling interest $ Total equity $ Balance as at January 1, 2023 49,443 290,773 19,271 359,487 1,604 361,091 (Loss) profit for the period — (9,052) — (9,052) 115 (8,937) Other comprehensive income (loss)











Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations — — 3,112 3,112 25 3,137 Unrealized loss on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations, net of income taxes — — (1,139) (1,139) — (1,139) Remeasurement losses on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets, net of income taxes — (120) — (120) — (120) Share of other comprehensive income of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes — — 32 32 — 32 Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes — — 38 38 — 38 Total comprehensive income for the period — (9,172) 2,043 (7,129) 140 (6,989) Net remeasurement of written put option liability — (1,359) — (1,359) — (1,359) Class B shares to be issued under the Executive Stock Option Plan — 139 — 139 — 139 Dividends on Class A shares — (867) — (867) — (867) Dividends on Class B shares — (707) — (707) — (707) Balance as at March 25, 2023 49,443 278,807 21,314 349,564 1,744 351,308



















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONTINUED)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Attributable to owners of the Company





Share capital issued $ Retained earnings $ Accumulated other

comprehensive income $ Total $ Non-

controlling interest $ Total equity $ Balance as at January 1, 2022 50,889 254,621 9,051 314,561 1,048 315,609 (Loss) profit for the period — (6,018) — (6,018) 120 (5,898) Other comprehensive (loss) income











Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations — — (2,472) (2,472) (17) (2,489) Unrealized gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations, net of income taxes — — 733 733 — 733 Remeasurement gains on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets, net of income taxes — 2,310 — 2,310 — 2,310 Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes — — 170 170 — 170 Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period — (3,708) (1,569) (5,277) 103 (5,174) Net remeasurement of written put option liability — (943) — (943) — (943) Repurchase of Class B shares (46) (205) — (251) — (251) Class B shares to be issued under the Executive Stock Option Plan — 130 — 130 — 130 Dividends on Class A shares — (725) — (725) — (725) Dividends on Class B shares — (613) — (613) — (613) Balance as at March 26, 2022 50,843 248,557 7,482 306,882 1,151 308,033





















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)







For the three months ended March 25, 2023 $ March 26, 2022 $ Operating activities



Loss for the period (8,937) (5,898) Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents 16,473 13,017 Cash generated from operations 7,536 7,119 Dividends received from equity accounted investments — 2,875 Contributions to defined benefit retirement plans (235) (210) Settlement of provisions (44) (124) Changes in non-cash working capital items 36,378 16,047 Income taxes paid (3,634) (7,292)

40,001 18,415 Financing activities



Net change in short-term bank loans — (5,723) Issuance of long-term debt, net of transaction costs — 15,383 Repayment of long-term debt (23,170) (16,086) Repayment of lease liabilities (4,542) (3,736) Interest paid (4,715) (2,920) Repurchase of Class B shares — (251) Dividends paid on Class A shares (867) (724) Dividends paid on Class B shares (707) (614)

(34,001) (14,671) Investing activities



Dividends paid to a non-controlling interest — (8,699) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (14,656) (8,423) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 441 47 Acquisition of intangible assets (25) — Interest received 166 9 Acquisition of other non-current assets (26) (198) Proceeds from disposal of other non-current assets 14 27 Cash receipts from other non-current financial assets 63 292

(14,023) (16,945) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (8,023) (13,201) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 36,043 37,530 Effect of exchange rate on balances held in foreign currencies of foreign operations 538 (344) Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 28,558 23,985 Additional information Acquisition of property, plant and equipment included in trade and other payables 2,695 4,553

