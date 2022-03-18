LOGISTEC Announces 2021 Year-End Results: A Record-Breaking Year Reaching Key Financial Milestones Français
Mar 18, 2022, 14:12 ET
MONTRÉAL, March 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC") (TSX: LGT.A) and (TSX: LGT.B) (the "Company"), a marine and environmental services provider, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021. Pursuing its long-term growth strategy, LOGISTEC was able to report the most successful year of its history, reaching key milestones on the financial, operational, and environmental fronts.
2021 Highlights
- Consolidated revenue reached $743.7 million, an increase of $139.0 million or 23.0%;
- Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $120.8 million, up $20.2 million;
- Total diluted earnings per share of $3.46, up 39.0%;
- Acquisition of American Process Group ("APG"), an Alberta-based environmental industry leader, specialized in dredging, dewatering and residuals management in Western Canada and select urban areas in the U.S.
"This record-breaking performance is the result of a clear vision, a solid strategic plan, well-defined business objectives, and great execution," said Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO, LOGISTEC. "I am grateful to all the members of our team who were ready to go beyond and adapt to our customers' and partners' needs, providing reliable and creative solutions in this buoyant market. We are at an exciting moment in our history where we can drive change with our expertise and technology, and continue to push boundaries for many years to come."
2021 Results
Consolidated revenue totaled $743.7 million in 2020, an increase of $139.0 million or 23.0% over 2020. The marine services segment delivered the best performance ever with 2021 revenue closing at $427.0 million, compared to $344.6 million, an increase of 23.9%. Our port terminal operations reported a record tonnage handled in 2021 due to strong demand throughout the year, which led to these outstanding results. The environmental services segment also achieved a remarkable performance with revenue reaching $316.7 million for 2021, up from $260.1 million or 21.8% from the previous year. Revenue growth was especially robust in the drinking water infrastructure renewal market. Our field-proven technologies provide solutions to ensure safe and reliable water supply and represents a significant driver for our growth in the Canadian and U.S. markets.
LOGISTEC reported a profit for the year of $45.6 million, of which $45.4 million was attributable to owners of the Company. This translated into total diluted earnings per share of $3.46 of which $3.31 per share was attributable to Class A Common Shares and $3.64 per share was attributable to Class B Subordinate Voting Shares.
Outlook
In 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic persisted with the emergence of variants, but despite that, we benefited from a gradual economic recovery. Our expertise combined with a proven strategy of innovation and targeted diversification, allowed us to increase our revenue and improve our profitability.
From a global perspective, the current situation between Russia and Ukraine and the related sanctions being brought forth by various countries may influence the flow of industrial commodities. It is difficult to predict what the outcome will be, as some cargoes could be negatively affected, whereas alternative cargoes could be favoured.
Coming out of our best year ever, our marine services segment remains strong, and we have the confidence and support of our customers and our partners. Our environmental services segment is also in a good position to perform, with a solid order book to start 2022 and new business opportunities from our latest acquisition, American Process Group.
|
(1)
|
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, please refer to the non-IFRS measure section.
From an organizational standpoint, we are in the process of redefining and deploying our data strategy and have built the foundation for our Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") system that will be deployed in the coming years. We believe in investing in technologies to modernize our IT infrastructure to leverage data in support of our decision-making process.
We are confident we can continue to deliver a strong financial performance in the future, as we can count on our talented team, our vision and values, a solid strategic plan and a sound financial position. We will continue to seek growth opportunities, both organic and through acquisitions, while creating value for all our stakeholders.
About LOGISTEC
LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 54 ports and 80 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products.
The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.
Non-IFRS measure
Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense ("adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by IFRS and cannot be formally presented in financial statements. The definition of adjusted EBITDA excludes the Company's impairment charge, includes the customer repayment of an investment in a service contract and, since 2021, excludes configuration and customization costs related to the implementation of an ERP system. The definition of adjusted EBITDA used by the Company may differ from those used by other companies. Even though adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, it is used by managers, analysts, investors, and other financial stakeholders to analyze and assess the Company's performance and management from a financial and operational standpoint.
The following table provides a reconciliation of profit for the year to adjusted EBITDA:
|
(in thousands of dollars)
|
2021
$
|
2020
$
|
Profit for the year
|
45,624
|
32,788
|
PLUS:
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
49,100
|
45,390
|
Impairment charge
|
—
|
—
|
Net finance expense
|
10,562
|
11,818
|
Income taxes
|
10,471
|
10,662
|
Configuration and customization costs in a cloud computing arrangement
|
5,064
|
—
|
Customer repayment of an investment in a service contract
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
120,821
|
100,658
Forward-looking statements
For the purpose of informing shareholders and potential investors about the Company's prospects, sections of this document may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of securities legislation, about the Company's activities, performance and financial position and, in particular, hopes for the success of the Company's efforts in the development and growth of its business. These forward-looking statements express, as of the date of this document, the estimates, predictions, projections, expectations, or opinions of the Company about future events or results. Although the Company believes that the expectations produced by these forward-looking statements are founded on valid and reasonable bases and assumptions, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to important uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, such that the Company's performance may differ significantly from the predicted performance expressed or presented in such forward-looking statements. The important risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and future events to differ significantly from the expectations currently expressed are examined under business risks in the Company's annual report and include (but are not limited to) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and results of operations, the performances of domestic and international economies and their effect on shipping volumes, weather conditions, labour relations, pricing and competitors' marketing activities. The reader of this document is thus cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
|
years ended December 31
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
|
2021
$
|
2020
$
|
Revenue
|
743,703
|
604,701
|
Employee benefits expense
|
(363,331)
|
(287,665)
|
Equipment and supplies expense
|
(187,225)
|
(155,611)
|
Operating expense
|
(50,095)
|
(41,864)
|
Other expenses
|
(33,327)
|
(27,509)
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
(49,100)
|
(45,390)
|
Share of profit of equity accounted investments
|
10,084
|
9,529
|
Other losses
|
(4,052)
|
(923)
|
Operating profit
|
66,657
|
55,268
|
Finance expense
|
(11,103)
|
(12,453)
|
Finance income
|
541
|
635
|
Profit before income taxes
|
56,095
|
43,450
|
Income taxes
|
(10,471)
|
(10,662)
|
Profit for the year
|
45,624
|
32,788
|
Profit attributable to:
|
Owners of the Company
|
45,364
|
32,614
|
Non-controlling interest
|
260
|
174
|
Profit for the year
|
45,624
|
32,788
|
Basic earnings per Class A Common Share (1)
|
3.34
|
2.43
|
Basic earnings per Class B Subordinate Voting Share (2)
|
3.68
|
2.67
|
Diluted earnings per Class A share
|
3.31
|
2.39
|
Diluted earnings per Class B share
|
3.64
|
2.63
|
(1) Class A Common Share ("Class A share").
|
(2) Class B Subordinate Voting Share ("Class B share").
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
years ended December 31
(in thousands of dollars)
|
2021
|
2020
|
$
|
$
|
Profit for the year
|
45,624
|
32,788
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of
|
earnings
|
Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations
|
848
|
(3,223)
|
Income taxes relating to currency translation differences arising on translation
|
—
|
302
|
of foreign operations
|
Unrealized gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net
|
521
|
2,306
|
investment in foreign operations
|
Income taxes relating to unrealized gain on translating debt designated as
|
(121)
|
(1,053)
|
hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations
|
Loss on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges
|
(235)
|
(92)
|
Income taxes relating to derivatives designated as cash flow hedges
|
62
|
(11)
|
Total items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of
|
1,075
|
(1,771)
|
earnings
|
Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings
|
Remeasurement gains (losses) on benefit obligations
|
5,178
|
(2,732)
|
Return on retirement plan assets
|
1,034
|
333
|
Income taxes on remeasurement gains (losses) on benefit obligation and
|
(1,646)
|
636
|
return on retirement plan assets
|
Total items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of
|
4,566
|
(1,763)
|
earnings
|
Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of equity accounted investments,
|
net of income taxes
|
Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of
|
318
|
(199)
|
earnings
|
Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of
|
(84)
|
53
|
earnings
|
Total share of other comprehensive income (loss) of equity accounted investments,
|
234
|
(146)
|
net of income taxes
|
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of income taxes
|
5,875
|
(3,680)
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
51,499
|
29,108
|
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
|
Owners of the Company
|
51,240
|
28,962
|
Non-controlling interest
|
259
|
146
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
51,499
|
29,108
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
As at
December 31,
$
|
As at
$
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
37,530
|
46,778
|
Trade and other receivables
|
183,322
|
138,649
|
Contract assets
|
7,517
|
7,617
|
Current income tax assets
|
7,597
|
9,171
|
Inventories
|
16,830
|
12,946
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
10,437
|
9,056
|
263,233
|
224,217
|
Equity accounted investments
|
46,311
|
45,061
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
207,321
|
185,686
|
Right-of-use assets
|
135,049
|
132,779
|
Goodwill
|
182,706
|
149,311
|
Intangible assets
|
41,043
|
38,422
|
Non-current assets
|
2,448
|
2,381
|
Non-current financial assets
|
5,902
|
9,210
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
14,958
|
12,385
|
Total assets
|
898,971
|
799,452
|
Liabilities
|
Current liabilities
|
Short-term bank loans
|
8,600
|
—
|
Trade and other payables
|
127,044
|
91,694
|
Contract liabilities
|
14,801
|
8,941
|
Current income tax liabilities
|
10,442
|
8,719
|
Dividends payable
|
1,338
|
1,259
|
Current portion of lease liabilities
|
15,775
|
18,251
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
3,427
|
3,748
|
181,427
|
132,612
|
Lease liabilities
|
125,249
|
116,901
|
Long-term debt
|
191,927
|
163,962
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
25,684
|
21,418
|
Post-employment benefit obligations
|
16,212
|
22,055
|
Contract liabilities
|
2,133
|
2,533
|
Non-current liabilities
|
40,730
|
38,400
|
Total liabilities
|
583,362
|
497,881
|
Equity
|
Share capital
|
50,889
|
45,575
|
Share capital to be issued
|
—
|
4,906
|
Retained earnings
|
254,621
|
242,358
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
9,051
|
7,943
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
314,561
|
300,782
|
Non-controlling interest
|
1,048
|
789
|
Total equity
|
315,609
|
301,571
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
898,971
|
799,452
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
Attributable to owners of the Company
|
Share
$
|
Share
$
|
Accumulated
other
income
$
|
Retained
$
|
Total
$
|
Non-
$
|
Total
$
|
Balance as at January 1, 2021
|
45,575
|
4,906
|
7,943
|
242,358
|
300,782
|
789
|
301,571
|
Profit for the year
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
45,364
|
45,364
|
260
|
45,624
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
Currency translation differences arising on
|
—
|
—
|
849
|
—
|
849
|
(1)
|
848
|
translation of foreign operations
|
Unrealized gain on translating debt designated
|
—
|
—
|
400
|
—
|
400
|
—
|
400
|
as hedging item of the net investment in foreign
|
operations, net of income taxes
|
Remeasurement gains on benefit obligation
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
4,566
|
4,566
|
—
|
4,566
|
and return on retirement plan assets, net of
|
income taxes
|
Share of other comprehensive income of
|
—
|
—
|
32
|
202
|
234
|
—
|
234
|
equity accounted investments, net of income
|
taxes
|
Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes
|
—
|
—
|
(173)
|
—
|
(173)
|
—
|
(173)
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
—
|
—
|
1,108
|
50,132
|
51,240
|
259
|
51,499
|
Remeasurement of written put option liability
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(32,403)
|
(32,403)
|
—
|
(32,403)
|
Issuance and repurchase of Class B shares
|
408
|
—
|
—
|
(444)
|
(36)
|
—
|
(36)
|
Issuance of Class B share capital to a subsidiary
|
4,906
|
(4,906)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
shareholder
|
Class B shares to be issued under the Executive
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
364
|
364
|
—
|
364
|
Stock Option Plan
|
Other dividend
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(170)
|
(170)
|
—
|
(170)
|
Dividends on Class A shares
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(2,828)
|
(2,828)
|
—
|
(2,828)
|
Dividends on Class B shares
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(2,388)
|
(2,388)
|
—
|
(2,388)
|
Balance as at December 31, 2021
|
50,889
|
—
|
9,051
|
254,621
|
314,561
|
1,048
|
315,609
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONTINUED)
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
Attributable to owners of the Company
|
Share
$
|
Share
$
|
Accumulated
other
income
$
|
Retained
$
|
Total
$
|
Non-
$
|
Total
$
|
Balance as at January 1, 2020
|
40,222
|
9,811
|
9,697
|
220,641
|
280,371
|
643
|
281,014
|
Profit for the year
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
32,614
|
32,614
|
174
|
32,788
|
Other comprehensive (loss) income
|
Currency translation differences arising on
|
—
|
—
|
(2,893)
|
—
|
(2,893)
|
(28)
|
(2,921)
|
translation of foreign operations
|
Unrealized gain on translating debt designated
|
—
|
—
|
1,253
|
—
|
1,253
|
—
|
1,253
|
as hedging item of the net investment in foreign
|
operations, net of income taxes
|
Remeasurement losses on benefit obligation
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,763)
|
(1,763)
|
—
|
(1,763)
|
and return on retirement plan assets, net of
|
income taxes
|
Share of other comprehensive loss of equity
|
—
|
—
|
(11)
|
(135)
|
(146)
|
—
|
(146)
|
accounted investments, net of income taxes
|
Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes
|
—
|
—
|
(103)
|
—
|
(103)
|
—
|
(103)
|
Total comprehensive (loss) income for the year
|
—
|
—
|
(1,754)
|
30,716
|
28,962
|
146
|
29,108
|
Remeasurement of written put option liability
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(2,732)
|
(2,732)
|
—
|
(2,732)
|
Repurchase of Class A shares
|
(4)
|
—
|
—
|
(182)
|
(186)
|
—
|
(186)
|
Issuance and repurchase of Class B shares
|
452
|
—
|
—
|
(888)
|
(436)
|
—
|
(436)
|
Issuance of Class B share capital to a subsidiary
|
4,905
|
(4,905)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
shareholder
|
Class B shares to be issued under the Executive
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
136
|
136
|
—
|
136
|
Stock Option Plan
|
Other dividend
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(299)
|
(299)
|
—
|
(299)
|
Dividends on Class A shares
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(2,758)
|
(2,758)
|
—
|
(2,758)
|
Dividends on Class B shares
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(2,276)
|
(2,276)
|
—
|
(2,276)
|
Balance as at December 31, 2020
|
45,575
|
4,906
|
7,943
|
242,358
|
300,782
|
789
|
301,571
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
years ended December 31
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
2021
$
|
2020
$
|
Operating activities
|
Profit for the year
|
45,624
|
32,788
|
Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents
|
64,265
|
60,517
|
Cash generated from operations
|
109,889
|
93,305
|
Dividends received from equity accounted investments
|
8,859
|
6,600
|
Contributions to defined benefit retirement plans
|
(1,022)
|
(871)
|
Settlement of provisions
|
(865)
|
(481)
|
Changes in non-cash working capital items
|
(27,556)
|
15,066
|
Income taxes paid
|
(9,719)
|
(5,164)
|
79,586
|
108,455
|
Financing activities
|
Net change in short-term bank loans
|
8,600
|
—
|
Issuance of long-term debt, net of transaction costs
|
91,681
|
76,518
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
(63,601)
|
(83,962)
|
Repayment of other non-current liabilities
|
(2,635)
|
(2,557)
|
Repayment of lease liabilities
|
(13,384)
|
(14,049)
|
Interest paid
|
(11,508)
|
(10,755)
|
Issuance of Class B shares
|
130
|
190
|
Repurchase of Class A shares
|
—
|
(186)
|
Repurchase of Class B shares
|
(551)
|
(1,131)
|
Dividends paid on Class A shares
|
(2,794)
|
(2,760)
|
Dividends paid on Class B shares
|
(2,343)
|
(2,262)
|
3,595
|
(40,954)
|
Investing activities
|
Cash acquired in a business combination
|
—
|
1,280
|
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|
(44,306)
|
(23,375)
|
Acquisition of intangible assets
|
(117)
|
(248)
|
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
699
|
634
|
Business combinations
|
(50,390)
|
(19,957)
|
Interest received
|
576
|
330
|
Acquisition of other non-current assets
|
(632)
|
(228)
|
Proceeds from disposal of other non-current assets
|
84
|
109
|
Cash paid to non-controlling interests
|
(170)
|
(2,056)
|
Cash received on other non-current financial assets
|
1,398
|
222
|
(92,858)
|
(43,289)
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
(9,677)
|
24,212
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
|
46,778
|
22,608
|
Effect of exchange rate on balances held in foreign currencies
|
of foreign operations
|
429
|
(42)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
|
37,530
|
46,778
SOURCE Logistec Corporation
For further information: Jean-Claude Dugas, cpa, ca, Chief Financial Officer, Logistec Corporation, [email protected], (514) 985-2345
Share this article