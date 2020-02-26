Logibec Creates a Canadian Centre for Innovation

The Montreal-based company is building the means to develop the next generation of digital solutions for the healthcare sector.

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Logibec, a technology company specializing in digital healthcare information and management solutions, is enhancing its creative capabilities and announcing the foundation of its Canadian Centre for Innovation. The company's new structure will involve all of its 400 employees across the country in research activities and the advancement of high-growth products, with the stated objective of creating the next generation of digital solutions dedicated to the healthcare sector, namely in the areas of big data and artificial intelligence.

"Last year, we made significant breakthroughs at the national level. We are now creating a new corporate structure that will allow us to go even further and innovate even more in the coming decades," says Marc Brunet, CEO of Logibec.

Logibec has chosen to empower its employees and allow them to expand their technical skills by developing cutting-edge applications and technologies. "The Canadian Centre for Innovation will be a professional springboard for Logibec's teams, but also a technological one for our partners… And especially for our clients!" Brunet added.

To mitigate severe shortages in software development manpower, some of Logibec's existing products, used by more than 225 clients in the healthcare sector, will now be developed jointly with a specialized team from GlobalLogic, a world-class partner that will support us in niche markets affected by the shortage of specialists. This collaboration will take the form of a "Joint Lab" and will be managed in Montreal by Logibec's Client Success team, which will continue to provide overall development guidance and technical support. Logibec has implemented knowledge transfer mechanisms to train highly reliable overseas collaborators, while meticulously respecting response times and service level agreements (SLAs). GlobalLogic will also be available to support Logibec on an ad hoc basis when urgent development needs arise for certain new applications.

As a leader in Canadian digital health solutions, Logibec is planning on further leveraging its Quebec-based software expertise, which has been providing reliability and peace of mind to thousands of healthcare network managers since 1982. "In the wake of these changes, and to properly reflect this evolution, we have developed a new brand image," explains Pierre-Louis Racine, Logibec's Vice President of Sales-Quebec. "This new corporate structure will be a springboard for the coming decades as we continue to create a client space where healthcare experience means peace of mind in Quebec, Canada and around the globe."

For nearly 40 years, Logibec, a portfolio company of GI Partners, has been providing innovative solutions paired with expert clinical and financial performance analysis tools that optimize processes in the healthcare industry. Its software systems and consulting services are aligned with the current and future needs of healthcare facilities. www.logibec.com

