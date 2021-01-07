Lockdown measures: Primary aluminium sector gets green light to keep operations running safely

MONTREAL, Jan. 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Aluminium Association of Canada (AAC), representing more than 7,500 jobs in the regions of Quebec, welcomes the Legault government's decision to maintain operations for its sector.

"It is with a heightened sense of responsibilities incumbent on us as employers and leading regional players, as well as with great satisfaction, that the primary aluminium industry welcomes the new measures announced by the Government of Quebec regarding the lockdown for the next 4 weeks," declares Jean Simard, president and CEO of the AAC.

The industry, which had benefited from similar treatment during the first lockdown in spring 2020, has since maintained its operations in a safe manner, by strengthening its sanitary measures, and respecting public health instructions, thus contributing to the maintenance of the economic life of the regions and of Quebec in general.

"We assure the Government of Quebec, our communities and our employees, as well as their families, of our full commitment to maintain safe operations that respect the highest standards of health and safety in the current context," adds Mr. Simard.

About the Aluminium Association of Canada

The Aluminium Association of Canada (AAC) is a non-profit organization representing three Canadian world-class aluminium producers: Alcoa, Alouette, and Rio Tinto operating nine smelters in Canada, eight of which are in Quebec, and employing over 8,800 workers. For more information, visit www.aluminium.ca or Twitter @AAC_aluminium.

