Local Well Technician Warns Against Unlicensed Installations

OTTAWA, ON, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - "Improper construction is a huge well water contamination risk," warns local plumber and licensed well water specialist.

Brendan Montgomery, owner of Paradise Pumps and PV Water & Plumbing, says building, extending, or repairing a well without the help of a licensed specialist is not only illegal but incredibly dangerous.

While well construction poses its own hazards during the building process, including exposure to dangerous gasses and chemicals, fall and electrocution risk, the final product itself is something you don't want to take lightly.

Siting a new well or repairing an old one requires more than just a visual examination. Elevation, accessibility, and proximity to sewage and power lines all play an important part and are stipulated very clearly in the Ontario Wells Regulation Act. Qualifications and requirements for obtaining and maintaining both well contractor and well technician licenses are set out specifically for protection of the installer and the consumer, particularly in regards to the well construction process to avoid contamination, ensure sealing, and continued disinfection.

"There's a lot of reasons why you want to hire a licensed well technician," Brendan says, citing his 10+ years of experience in well water services in the Ottawa Valley, "It's regulated by the Ministry of Environment for the safety of the installers and for the people who are paying for and using the final product."

As recently as this November, Fairhaven residents noticed an increase of E.Coli in their well water due to developments that started—and continued—without proper environmental or health surveys. With developments in Ottawa Valley suburbs like Stittsville and Kanata growing up to 27% annually, well water still remains the only viable option for many of these new houses and developments. With inner city homes like Fairview's put at risk, there is an increasing worry for those with less serviceable homes on the outskirts of the Ottawa valley.

"At the end of the day, safety is a top priority," Brendan says. While the Provincial Policy Act of 2020 only recommended protecting the quality and quantity of residents' water by "implementing necessary restrictions," there is more work to be done by advisory committees both provincially and locally. The best way to ensure your water is protected in Brendan's experience? "Hire a licensed well technician."

SOURCE Paradise Pumps

For further information: Nicole Desjardins, [email protected]