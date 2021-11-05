Proceeds from each burger purchased throughout the month were donated to the foundation as well as 1$ of each Perroquet IPA (in collaboration with The Molson Coors Beverage Company).

A study found that "in Quebec, an estimated 6,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer yearly, and 1,350 women die from it." For the team, these statistics were alarming and the brand wanted to ensure that with their community, they can provide as much support as they can to raise awareness and funds throughout the month.

"We are extremely happy and proud to announce that La Belle et La Boeuf has raised a total of 16,072$ that will be donated to The Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation. This is the first year we partner with the foundation and we hope to continue this initiative for years to come. This cause is very close to our hearts as the La Belle et La Bœuf concept was created in honour of all the women in the world. It's very important for us to support our community. Thank you to our customers and partners without whom this donation would not have been possible." Vlad Ciobanu, VP of Marketing of Foodtastic.

About The Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation

The Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation is the only philanthropic organization to ensure that the benefits of its investments in breast cancer research stay here in Quebec. Since 1994, it has raised more than $57.5 million and invested it in Quebec in cutting-edge research and in defending the interests of breast cancer patients and their loved ones. Through research and innovation, support and education, it ensures that people with the disease and their families remain the real focus of its mission. Families, researchers, volunteers and donors all share the same hope: to increase the survival rate of people affected by breast cancer to a true cure. Follow the QBCF on social media via Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Foodtastic

Foodtastic is the franchisor of multiple restaurant concepts including, Second Cup, Au Coq, La Belle et La Boeuf, Monza, Carlos & Pepe's, Souvlaki Bar, Nickels, Rôtisseries Benny, Chocolato, Big Rig, Bacaro, Rôtisserie Joliette, Tommy Café, Gatto Matto, La Chambre, L'Gros Luxe, Fusée, Copper Branch, Milestone and Pita Pit. Foodtastic is a leader in the restaurant franchising business with over 650 restaurants and $650 million in annualized sales.

SOURCE La Belle et La Boeuf

For further information: and/or press inquiries, please contact: Catherine Woron, [email protected], 514-604-4898