Local, language-minority and Latin American news sites join the Trust Project

Expansion into Chile and Venezuela; deeper disclosures including AI

PACIFICA, Calif., April 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- As we approach World Press Freedom Day, two news organizations in Latin America, one in Canada and one in the United States have earned the Trust Mark, which indicates their commitment to independent journalism of public value. After months of training, they have structured integrity throughout their work by applying the 8 Trust Indicators® .

The public will now hear, see and read about their journalists, where they got their information and what policies guide them. Among other disclosures, they will see opinion clearly separated from news, find corrections for any errors easily, and as the Trust Project deepens its attention to ethical use of artificial intelligence, gain a concrete understanding of each site's use of AI tools in newsgathering and production.

The Trust Project® welcomes The Beacon, a growing force in Kansas and Missouri that fills critical news gaps and provides free news stories to other publishers; BioBioChile, which explores issues throughout Chile with the country's cultural, social and economic diversity in mind; El Diario, which explains the news in Venezuela with depth to support public discourse; and Le Courrier de la Nouvelle-Écosse, which serves the French-speaking minority in Nova Scotia. El Diario and BioBioChile are the first news organizations in their countries to participate. All made substantial upgrades to their standards and overall transparency. The public can easily see why their news is worth attention and trust – and hold them accountable.

"We work closely with news organizations globally to strengthen the clear value of their journalism to the public," said Trust Project founder and CEO Sally Lehrman. "We're proud of the many changes these incoming news partners made to earn well-deserved confidence through transparency and integrity, including in their use of AI."

More than 300 fully approved Trust Project news partners continue to build integrity into every aspect of their journalism: newsgathering; news presentation online, in audio and video; even in their business operations. When news outlets complete the Trust Indicators in policy and practice, they earn the Trust Mark.

The Trust Indicators® empower people to stay informed and thrive by making it easy to choose news with confidence.

About the Trust Project:

The nonprofit, nonpartisan Trust Project is a global network of news organizations that affirm and amplify journalism's commitment to transparency, accuracy and inclusion so an informed public can engage fully in civic life. The Trust Project created the 8 Trust Indicators®, a collaborative, journalism-generated and proven standard that helps both regular people and algorithms easily assess the authority and integrity of news. Polices and standards are shaped through user research and enforced independently from the project's funding sources. For more, visit: https://thetrustproject.org/faq/ .

