Local Hydro Earns Top Honours at the Electricity Distributors Association Excellence Awards

TORONTO, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Top-performing distribution utilities from across Ontario were honoured yesterday at the Electricity Distributors Association (EDA) Awards Gala. This annual program acknowledges an array of key accomplishments, outstanding customer service and environmental programs, and innovations and best practices on the part of the companies that deliver the Power of Local Hydro across Ontario.

"Ontario's local hydro utilities work hard each day to deliver safe and reliable electricity, along with enhanced and innovative services to customers," said Teresa Sarkesian, EDA President and CEO. "EDA members have demonstrated a relentless commitment to their customers and the communities in which they operate over the last year – and their efforts have been exceptional."

Over 400 guests were on-hand at yesterday's gala celebration at the Fairmont Royal York as the EDA's Board Chair Bryce Conrad, President and CEO of Hydro Ottawa, announced the EDA award winners.

"Excellence abounded throughout the electricity distribution sector in Ontario in 2021," added Conrad. "We are pleased each year to highlight some of the most noteworthy and inspiring achievements that they are delivering on for the benefit of their customers."

The Local Distribution Company (LDC) Performance Excellence Award recognizes outstanding performance in occupational health and safety, operations, finance, conservation, and contributions to the community. This year it was awarded to London Hydro for: developing an employee program to help improve the health and wellness of employees and their families; maintaining reliability by regulating the downtown core's distribution system and introducing powerline carrier technology to enhance grid visibility and control; demonstrating conservation excellence by achieving outstanding results in 2021; and donating over $14,000 to local charities that support Indigenous programs, local food banks and holiday giving programs.

The EDA proudly congratulates all award winners and nominees.

