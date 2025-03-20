Ontario's Top Utilities Honoured for Outstanding Service by Electricity Distributors Association

TORONTO, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The bar for excellence in Ontario's electricity distribution sector has never been higher! Ten awards were presented by the Electricity Distributors Association (EDA) on March 17 in downtown Toronto.

With an unprecedented number of high-calibre nominations, the EDA recognizing areas such as innovation, customer service, public relations, sustainability, and workplace culture. More than 600 industry professionals gathered to celebrate the achievements of the province's 55 utilities, which power 5.4 million customers daily.

The Hon. Minister Stephen Lecce addresses the crowd at the EDA Awards Gala (CNW Group/Electricity Distributors Association)

The annual awards celebrate the Ontario utilities that work daily to deliver reliable, safe and efficient electricity to 5.4 million residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers across Ontario, explained EDA President & CEO, Teresa Sarkesian.

"I am continually amazed by how our local utilities put their customers first and raise the bar for service and innovation," said Sarkesian. "This year, I was particularly impressed with the quality of submissions for our signature awards, including the debut of the People and Culture Excellence Award, which highlights the importance of strong workplace culture."

While presenting the awards, EDA Board Chair Janice McMichael-Dennis emphasized the sector's role in Ontario's evolving energy landscape.

"We are experiencing an era of unprecedented change and growth," said McMichael-Dennis. "Our members are stepping up to modernize infrastructure and prepare for a projected 75% increase in electricity demand by 2050. The exceptional work recognized today is setting the foundation for the future."

2024 EDA Award Winners:

Individual awards

Chair's Citation Award — Mike Matthews (Alectra Utilities)

Honouring outstanding service to the EDA and the electricity industry, Mike Matthews' 35-year career has been instrumental in Ontario's largest utility amalgamation. He has also contributed significantly as an EDA board member and conference chair.

Volunteer Excellence Award — Ron Clark (Aird & Berlis LLP)

A steadfast supporter of the EDA's policy initiatives, Ron Clark has played a key role in shaping major events and contributing to the success of EDA's annual Director's Summit.

Electrical Utility Awards

Public Safety Excellence Award Sponsored by the Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) — Hydro One

Hydro One's impactful "10 Metres Away – Your Life Depends on It" campaign used diverse media channels to enhance public safety awareness and drive behavioral change.

Public Relations Excellence Award — Hydro Ottawa

Hydro Ottawa captivated audiences with an interactive "eco home" exhibit at Ottawa International Airport, educating visitors on sustainable technologies such as heat pumps and solar panels.

Customer Service Excellence Award — Milton Hydro

Milton Hydro revolutionized customer service with a state-of-the-art hub, offering multi-channel communication via voice, email, chat, automated texts, and a virtual assistant.

People and Culture Excellence Award Sponsored by MNP — Festival Hydro

Festival Hydro's workplace transformation fostered an inclusive and engaging culture, resulting in zero employee turnover within 12 months.

Communications Excellence Award — GrandBridge Energy

GrandBridge Energy launched an intuitive web self-service tool, enhancing customer experience with live outage chats and streamlined bill understanding.

Innovation Excellence Award Sponsored by IESO - Elexicon Energy

Elexicon Energy's groundbreaking BESS-STATCOM technology, developed in collaboration with Western University, improves power quality and voltage stability for industries reliant on induction motors. The results have potential to revolutionize power quality management.

Sustainability Excellence Award - Hydro One

Hydro One set a new benchmark in sustainability, committing to net-zero emissions by 2050 and pioneering the first-ever sustainable bond financing for Indigenous procurement.

LDC Performance Excellence Award Sponsored by Doane Grant Thornton - ENWIN Utilities

ENWIN Utilities excelled in all five categories:

Occupational Health and Safety – Enhanced public safety awareness and employee security.

– Enhanced public safety awareness and employee security. Operational Excellence – Implemented a visionary five-year strategic plan

– Implemented a visionary five-year strategic plan Financial Operations – Internationally recognized for outstanding financial efficiency

– Internationally recognized for outstanding financial efficiency Conservation & Demand Management – Led electrification efforts with a 10% EV fleet and one of Canada's largest solar rooftop net-metering facilities

– Led electrification efforts with a 10% EV fleet and one of largest solar rooftop net-metering facilities Contribution to Community – Donated $150,000 and planted 2,000 trees to support local initiatives.

The EDA's annual awards highlight the exceptional dedication and innovation of Ontario's electricity distributors, reinforcing their commitment to delivering safe, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions for the future.

