Local EQAO Results Provide Opportunity for Evidence-Based Discussions on Student Learning

EQAO releases 2018–2019 assessment and contextual data for each school and

school board in Ontario

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - As more data on education in Ontario become available, there are additional opportunities for evidence-based discussions about supporting student learning across the province.

Today, the Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) published the school- and board-level results of the assessments administered during the 2018–2019 school year. This information offers insights into students' attitudes and habits toward learning and whether students are meeting curriculum expectations in reading, writing and math at key stages of their education. Educators can use this evidence as they review strategies to help all students in their learning journey.

Many factors affect student success, and EQAO data represent just one piece of information. To build a full understanding of trends in student learning, it's important to consider EQAO results alongside information from local sources, including

demographic data;

attendance records;

educators' observations;

unique circumstances to the school or school board and

students' behavioural and attitudinal data, such as the answers provided through EQAO's Student Questionnaires.

Assessment, contextual and attitudinal data for each school and school board are available on EQAO's website, as the agency's mandate is to contribute to the accountability of Ontario's education system.

QUICK FACTS

Some questions to ask when considering a school's or school board's EQAO results include the following:

What has the trend been in student attitudes toward reading, writing and mathematics over the past five years?



How does attitudinal data compare to achievement results?



What can be done to promote growth in students' positive attitudes in reading, writing and math?



Are there any unique circumstances at the school or school board that contribute to these trends?



What are the strategies and resources explicitly supporting the closing of opportunity gaps for students?

EQAO's provincial reports provide demographic information, qualitative data from questionnaires and achievement results from the

primary- and junior-division Assessments of Reading, Writing and Mathematics, written by students in Grades 3 and 6;



Grade 9 Assessment of Mathematics and



Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test.

All EQAO assessments are developed by Ontario educators to ensure alignment with The Ontario Curriculum . Educators also support the administration and scoring of EQAO assessments.

educators to ensure alignment with . Educators also support the administration and scoring of EQAO assessments. EQAO is an independent agency of the Government of Ontario that contributes to the accountability, equity and continuous improvement of the province's publicly funded education system.

QUOTES

"EQAO assessments in Ontario's elementary and secondary schools help to foster accountability in the province's publicly funded education system by providing reliable and objective data on student learning. Trustees are responsible for ensuring the quality of education in their district school boards, and there is an expectation that EQAO data will be used to continuously improve learning programs. Ontarians want to know that public investments are building the core skills our children need to succeed. EQAO is committed to supporting evidence-informed decision making."

—Cameron Montgomery, Chair, EQAO

"Data on trends in students' contexts and achievement provide powerful insights that can help close opportunity gaps. This information can support collaborative analysis and positive change as we seek to ensure that all students graduate after having demonstrated an understanding of Ontario's curriculum."

—Norah Marsh, Chief Executive Officer, EQAO

LINKS

