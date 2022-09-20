MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - In the middle of a pandemic, an immunosuppressed teacher was initially denied by his school centre the right to have an air purifier in his classroom. As a result, he has been unable to teach since the beginning of the school year. Local Laval air purifier manufacturer, Airpura has stepped in to help by donating one to use in his classroom and the school service centre has finally acquiesced after weeks of pressure from Mr. Stringer and his doctor and numerous media coverage.

The Quebec government has put about 90,000 carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors throughout schools in Quebec. CO2 levels can be used as a gauge to determine whether a room is adequately ventilated or not. The higher the CO2 levels, the "dirtier" the air is and the higher probability that you have airborne contaminants including virus particles in the air if someone is sick.

Although the CDC has recommended a CO2 level of 800 ppm for all indoor places to be safe, the Quebec Education department have invented their own guidelines and have deemed that classrooms with CO2 levels of around 1,500 would be considered "satisfactory air quality". Additionally, the government has refused requests to make the data public They also refuse to have their testing methodology validated by independent experts.*

"It's infuriating. The Quebec government is clearly hiding something from their citizens by refusing to show us the schools' air quality data. From the beginning of the pandemic, they have refused to take accountability for their mishandling of their response costing the lives of thousands of Quebecers. They clearly have no regard for the citizens the were put in power to protect including the most vulnerable, the elderly and now our children."

Helder Pedro, President of Airpura

Based on dubious and flawed studies, the Quebec government has cited "inconclusive evidence of air purifiers" in effective reduction of COVID-19 transmission. Multiple studies have proven otherwise and both the EPA and the CDC have approved and encouraged the use of air purifiers in classrooms.*

Mr. Stringer is extremely pleased with his new air purifier. "What a magnificent donation! It's like the Cadillac of air purifiers."

Airpura is a Canadian company that has been actively focusing on pathogen, wildfire smoke and chemical control over the past two decades. SARS-CoV-2 Is the fifth pathogen that Airpura has addressed with their air filtration systems. Throughout the pandemic, Airpura air purifiers have been deployed in the fight against COVID-19 In hospitals, schools, dental clinics and workplaces across the world.

