Airpura Teams up with Howie Mandel to Champion Cleaner Air and Healthier Living

LAVAL, QC, Oct. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Airpura, a leading provider of air purifiers, is announcing its partnership with renowned comedian and TV personality, Howie Mandel. Best known for his humor and as a judge on "America's Got Talent," Mandel has long been open about his struggles with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and his fear of germs. He is now joining forces with Airpura to raise awareness of the importance of clean air for personal health.

Howie Mandel Joins Forces with Airpura to Advocate for Cleaner Air and Healthier Homes (CNW Group/Airpura Industries)

As someone who has struggled all their life with a crippling fear of germs and airborne threats, Mandel turned to Airpura to help protect himself and his family from pollutants, allergens, and harmful germs that may be present in the air.

"In between smog, pollen and those questionable odors, it was like a stand-up comedy routine for my sinuses. These purifiers have made a real difference for me, and I'm excited to help spread the word about the importance of protecting ourselves from the things we can't see." said Mandel.

He's joining forces with the company to share his journey and encourage others to prioritize their health with clean air in their homes and workplaces. The "Breath Easy, Laugh More" campaign featuring Mandel launches this month, with his endorsement appearing on television, billboards, and across social media.

"Howie's candidness about his struggles and his genuine appreciation for the impact air purifiers have on people's quality of life make him the perfect advocate to help us spread awareness that clean air isn't just a luxury—it's a necessity." said Helder Pedro, President of Airpura.

The partnership will also include special behind-the-scenes content, an exclusive promotion, and a chance for followers to learn more about Mandel's personal story of how Airpura's products help him manage his everyday concerns about air quality.

About Airpura

Founded in 2004, Airpura's purifiers contain multi-stage filtration systems using HEPA, carbon and UV technology to effectively remove a wide range of pollutants, including allergens, wildfire smoke, chemicals, tobacco, mold, bacteria, and viruses. The company is committed to raising awareness about the health benefits of breathing clean air and addressing concerns about indoor pollution.

For more information about Airpura and to explore their full range of air purifiers, visit www.airpura.com.

