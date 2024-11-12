Local 793 Celebrates Breaking Ground at Oro-Medonte Regional Office

OAKVILLE, ON, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 793 celebrated breaking ground at the site of its new regional office and training centre in Oro-Medonte, Ontario, on Tuesday November 12, 2024.

The $25 million, 21,000 sq. ft. complex on 20 acres will include a state-of-the-art training facility operated by the union's training arm, the Operating Engineers Training Institute of Ontario (OETIO), a fully equipped banquet hall and office space for union and OETIO staff.

The event was attended by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development David Piccini, as well as local representatives from the Barrie and Simcoe County region and construction industry leaders.

"It's a great day for the Operating Engineers in Ontario. The construction of the Oro-Medonte regional office and training centre will increase our versatility and ability to train for the future and meet Ontario's growth needs, Local 793 Business Manager Mike Gallagher said. "It will also ensure that the province doesn't lag in terms of its infrastructure, including future hospitals, schools, and housing.

"We're grateful to the province of Ontario for supporting this project and being partners in purchasing equipment to ensure that we have world-class training facilities right here in Ontario that continue to develop the best operators in any jurisdiction."

Local 793 was awarded $4.9 million in June through the provincial government's Skills Development Fund Capital Stream program to help develop the training portion of the facility. The rest of the build cost will come from union funds.

The 20,000-member union has plans to add three more regional hubs in Sarnia, Sudbury and Hamilton.

Local 793 has invested heavily in training since Business Manager Gallagher was first elected to lead the union in 1996, with the Oro-Medonte project bringing the total spend close to $300 million. The new facility is being built by signatory company Bird Construction and is scheduled to open in 2026.

ABOUT IUOE, LOCAL 793

Local 793 of the International Union of Operating Engineers represents more than 20,000 crane and heavy equipment operators and other skilled workers employed in all sectors of the construction industry, industrial and mining sectors across the province of Ontario and the territory of Nunavut.

Union members operate mobile cranes, tower cranes, concrete pumps, bulldozers, excavators, graders, tractor loader backhoes and many other types of heavy equipment.

IUOE Local 793 members have helped build Toronto's key infrastructure and many of its landmarks, such as the Gordie Howe International Bridge, CN Tower, the SkyDome (now Rogers Centre), and New City Hall, as well as residential and commercial buildings, subway lines, and hospitals.

We have a head office and training campus in Oakville, another training campus in Morrisburg and district offices around the province.

