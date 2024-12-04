TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - In a groundbreaking development for the construction industry, today, the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 793, and the Carpenters' Regional Council have signed a historic partnership agreement. This collaboration represents a united front in advocating for workers' rights and strengthening the representation of their members across the industry.

Historic Partnership Unites Construction Trade Unions to Protect Workers' Rights (CNW Group/International Union Of Operating Engineers - Local 793)

This unprecedented alliance marks a new chapter for the two influential unions, both renowned for their dedication to improving the lives of construction workers. By joining forces, Local 793 and the Carpenters' Regional Council aim to enhance their collective efforts in unionizing workers and protecting their livelihoods from emerging challenges in the construction sector.

"This partnership reflects our shared commitment to ensuring that workers are treated with the dignity, fairness, and respect they deserve," said Jason Rowe, Executive Secretary - Treasurer, of the Carpenters' Regional Council. "Together, we will work tirelessly to safeguard the livelihoods of our members and stand as a united force against any threats to their well-being."

Mike Gallagher, Business Manager of Local 793, echoed these sentiments: "Collaboration between our unions not only strengthens our ability to protect current members but also creates a path forward to unionize more workers who deserve the protections and benefits of union representation. This agreement is a historic step toward achieving greater equity and security for all construction workers in the province of Ontario."

The agreement is a reflection of the unions' shared vision for a stronger, more resilient workforce. By collaborating to share resources, knowledge, and expertise, this partnership is set to strengthen the unions' ability to represent their respective members effectively and advocate for fair wages, safer working conditions, and job security for all.

