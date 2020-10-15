Loblaw works with League to help transform how Canadians access and navigate healthcare through the launch of PC Health app

"We exist to help Canadians live their lives as well as they can. We know that access to care and understanding how to best navigate the healthcare system are two of the biggest challenges facing many of our customers," said Jeff Leger, President, Shoppers Drug Mart. "The PC Health app combines the power of our robust healthcare network, extensive professional care services and our world-class loyalty program into a healthcare solution for Canadians, right at their fingertips."

Loblaw has leveraged its extensive expertise in food and nutrition along with experience in healthcare and pharmacy gained through Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. Owned by Loblaw, Shoppers Drug Mart is Canada's number one provider of pharmacy products and services and together the companies are uniquely positioned to help Canadians navigate a complex healthcare system.

Loblaw partnered with health-tech leader, League, to provide the technology and digital health expertise behind the app. League's proven care delivery, personalization model and behavioural science knowledge were essential in the platform's development and future scalability.

"The PC Health app is a next generation digital health platform that will help transform healthcare for Canadians," said Michael Serbinis, Founder & CEO, League. "This new personalized "front door" creates a true omni-channel and loyalty experience designed to reach and engage users on their personal health journey. Thousands of people already use League every day to manage their health and get support, we're thrilled to now be able to help thousands more."

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, with a network of more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations in communities across the country. Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – supports the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion visits each year to the company's stores.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart (Pharmaprix in Québec). With almost 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada.



League is North America's leading Health Operating System, a data-driven and cloud-based platform designed to provide a new "front door" to healthcare. For employers like Unilever, Uber, Shopify and Lush Cosmetics, League enables workforce health and eliminates the current sea of point solutions through an integrated ecosystem of over 100 insurance, healthcare partners and HRIS systems, including Workday and Cleveland Clinic. For enterprise partners, League provides the technology infrastructure to enable scalable digital health consumer solutions. Learn more at league.com.

