League's Fall 2025 Release Unveils League Agent Teams™ to Deliver 24/7 Hyper-Personalized Healthcare

League Agent Teams™ are powered by League's decade of experience creating best-in-class consumer experiences, billions of consumer interactions, a massive dataset, and track record delivering 100 million+ AI-powered recommendations to users annually.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - At HLTH 2025, League , the leading AI-first healthcare consumer experience (CX) platform, launched the next evolution of League AI including new League Agent Teams to coordinate common healthcare consumer needs like checking coverage, seeking care solutions, and closing care gaps. This innovation fundamentally redefines digital health by delivering an orchestrated, hyper-personalized consumer experience 24/7.

League AI™ now includes League Agent Teams™, a multi-agent system including agent orchestration, and patent-pending League Health Story™, a powerful new way to share a contextual, plain-language health narrative for every member, caregiver, and AI agent. (CNW Group/League Inc.)

"We've spent over a decade advancing healthcare engagement. In the last 5 years our platform reach has exploded to 63 million contracted users across payers and providers. In the last year alone, we have served over one billion consumer interactions, and we delivered over 100 million AI-powered, personalized recommendations," said Mike Serbinis, Founder and CEO of League. "Since day one we've aimed to make healthcare more frictionless and we are now driving engagement at significant scale. League Agent Teams ™ take us to the next level, built on a decade of learning and billions of consumer interactions. League Agent Teams supercharge the best-in-class digital experiences we've built, and also enable our customers to accelerate the transformation of legacy platforms. We are transforming fragmented experiences into a simple, orchestrated, and hyper-personalized journey for every consumer. What once took 10 clicks in 3 different apps can now be a simple conversation."

League AI™: Orchestrating the Future of Care

Introduced in March 2025, League AI ™ now includes League Agent Teams™, a multi-agent system including agent orchestration, and patent-pending LeagueHealth Story™, a powerful new way to share a contextual, plain-language health narrative for every member, caregiver, and AI agent. League AI's differentiated approach is built on four key pillars:

League Agent Teams ™ : A powerful multi-agent system, including a suite of AI agents that are purpose-built to execute healthcare-specific actions with precision, accelerating time to value and delivering seamless, omni-channel experiences 24/7.

A powerful multi-agent system, including a suite of AI agents that are purpose-built to execute healthcare-specific actions with precision, accelerating time to value and delivering seamless, omni-channel experiences 24/7. Orchestration: An intelligent, secure orchestration layer manages interactions between agents, and third-party agents, driving real-time personalized guidance for every member.

An intelligent, secure orchestration layer manages interactions between agents, and third-party agents, driving real-time personalized guidance for every member. League Health Story ™ : Unlike traditional healthcare data, League transforms fragmented information into a dynamic and contextual plain-language narrative for every member that is continuously updated, and LLM-friendly.

Unlike traditional healthcare data, League transforms fragmented information into a dynamic and contextual plain-language narrative for every member that is continuously updated, and LLM-friendly. Built for Healthcare: League's AI platform is purpose-built for healthcare, backed by over a decade of real-world healthcare engagement, billions of interactions and over 150 petabytes of data. Trust and compliance is critical in healthcare – League AI is built with security and privacy by design, adhering to rigorous standards, including HITRUST, HIPAA, NIST AI RMF, and SOC 2.

League AI™ is model-agnostic. The initial release leverages best-in-class models and proprietary domain-tuned Small Language Models built on open-source architectures.

League Agent Teams™: The Health Journey in Action

Designed to proactively support and guide users through complex health journeys via a multi-agent system, League Agent Teams ™ engage users via text, apps, and voice. Each Agent Team is a collection of AI agents tasked with a specific function, driving hyper personalization with measurable cost containment and outcomes. League's Fall Release includes these 4 Agent Teams:

Benefits Navigation Agent Team: Helps members understand and use their health benefits effectively. This results in operational savings through call deflection, increased utilization of preferred benefits, and greater member engagement.

Helps members understand and use their health benefits effectively. This results in operational savings through call deflection, increased utilization of preferred benefits, and greater member engagement. Care Navigation Agent Team: Helps consumers receive the right care at the right time. Intelligently connects people to eligible virtual solutions and guides them using behavioral nudges. For in-person needs, the agents connect to provider directory searches and scheduling. Maximizes compliance with proactive check-ins and rescheduling support, translating to decreased cancellation and no-shows, maximizing the utilization of preferred services and operational efficiency.

Helps consumers receive the right care at the right time. Intelligently connects people to eligible virtual solutions and guides them using behavioral nudges. For in-person needs, the agents connect to provider directory searches and scheduling. Maximizes compliance with proactive check-ins and rescheduling support, translating to decreased cancellation and no-shows, maximizing the utilization of preferred services and operational efficiency. Health Coach Agent Team: Leverages clinical protocols and behavioral science to offer additional resources for self-managing a wide range of chronic and episodic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and maternity. This delivers evidence-based resources, step-by-step programs, and motivational guidance as a complement to existing healthcare, supporting individuals in their journey.

Leverages clinical protocols and behavioral science to offer additional resources for self-managing a wide range of chronic and episodic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and maternity. This delivers evidence-based resources, step-by-step programs, and motivational guidance as a complement to existing healthcare, supporting individuals in their journey. Care Gaps Agent Team: A proactive team that provides personalized recommendations and resources to help members take the next step in their health journey. This leads to improved health outcomes and better quality scores (such as HEDIS/Star Ratings).

League's Concierge Agent acts as a secure orchestration layer for the entire multi-agent system. Concierge Agent contextualizes user data and prioritizes which action or information should be presented to the user, ensuring a simple, seamless experience while maintaining strict governance, clear audit trails, and security for every user interaction.

League Agent Teams will be available to League's launch customers in Q4 with general availability in 2026. League Agent Teams will follow League's spring and fall release schedule, with additional Agent Teams to be announced at League Connect in March 2026.

The Transformational Data Foundation: League Health Story

To power this next-generation experience, League is introducing League Health Story™. The patent-pending League Health Story transforms a massive asset of structured and unstructured engagement, intent, clinical, and claims data into a continuous, contextual, dynamic plain-language narrative.

League Health Story™ synthesizes a rich set of data points, including health conditions, benefits utilization, social determinants of health (SDoH), and member preferences to create a truly holistic profile. This narrative serves as the single, evolving source of truth about every member, that is LLM/SLM friendly and agent readable.

By incorporating proprietary behavioral and motivational archetypes (branded by League as Hueman™) Health Story transforms League customers' siloed data into a powerful, always-learning tool that captures human context and emotional drivers, enabling AI agents to deliver deeply personalized interactions. This approach fundamentally re-engineers the healthcare consumer experience by fueling the multi-agent system's orchestration layer with a holistic, hyper-personalized profile that goes beyond clinical history. This strict, controlled architecture is how League ensures every interaction from Agent Teams is precise, timely, and effective, thereby driving consumer action and maximizing value.

Platform Innovation: Enhancing Core Digital Experiences

League continues to invest in and expand its core platform capabilities , enabling our customers to deliver best-in-class digital experiences that drive engagement and outcomes. The platform's transformation is validated by impressive user results, including achieving 95% or better completion rates on key member tasks.

League continues to advance its platform to drive seamless care and put greater control into the hands of both its customers and their members:

Care Finding: League has integrated its AI-powered Care Finding tool directly into the platform to create a seamless experience for members seeking care. By leveraging advanced AI and deep data integrations, the platform ensures employees are instantly matched with the right providers based on their preferences, specific insurance coverage, and current healthcare journey, all within a single, frictionless experience.

League has integrated its AI-powered Care Finding tool directly into the platform to create a seamless experience for members seeking care. By leveraging advanced AI and deep data integrations, the platform ensures employees are instantly matched with the right providers based on their preferences, specific insurance coverage, and current healthcare journey, all within a single, frictionless experience. Scheduling: The platform has introduced robust scheduling capabilities, allowing consumers to effortlessly find and book appointments for health services. This streamlined process, complete with map integration and the ability to manage cancellations and modifications, makes it simpler than ever for consumers to take control of their health.

The platform has introduced robust scheduling capabilities, allowing consumers to effortlessly find and book appointments for health services. This streamlined process, complete with map integration and the ability to manage cancellations and modifications, makes it simpler than ever for consumers to take control of their health. Lab Results: Consumers get instant, clear access to their diagnostic testing history, complete with reference ranges and clinical significance for each test. By providing categorized results, links to explanatory resources, and in-app guidance on related risk factors and health impacts, the platform empowers consumers to easily understand their health status and make informed decisions about their well-being.

Consumers get instant, clear access to their diagnostic testing history, complete with reference ranges and clinical significance for each test. By providing categorized results, links to explanatory resources, and in-app guidance on related risk factors and health impacts, the platform empowers consumers to easily understand their health status and make informed decisions about their well-being. UX Rendering Capabilities: League has vastly expanded its UX rendering capabilities to support complex forms, custom workflows, and highly sophisticated digital interactions. This enhancement provides unmatched flexibility and an efficient path for League and its partners to quickly deliver best-in-class, personalized experiences to every consumer, at scale.

League has vastly expanded its UX rendering capabilities to support complex forms, custom workflows, and highly sophisticated digital interactions. This enhancement provides unmatched flexibility and an efficient path for League and its partners to quickly deliver best-in-class, personalized experiences to every consumer, at scale. Caregiver Experience: League's Caregiver Experience lets trusted family members, friends, or coworkers/neighbours help manage someone's health information and benefits. The experience empowers caregivers to support adherence, task completion, and care coordination to improve outcomes, reduce high-cost interventions and increase engagement among high-risk and high-need populations. It is a secure, consent-driven access to the member's digital health experience and information.

League's Caregiver Experience lets trusted family members, friends, or coworkers/neighbours help manage someone's health information and benefits. The experience empowers caregivers to support adherence, task completion, and care coordination to improve outcomes, reduce high-cost interventions and increase engagement among high-risk and high-need populations. It is a secure, consent-driven access to the member's digital health experience and information. Customer Control and Support Tools: League has released powerful new tools to put control directly into its customers' hands. Its new Content Authoring Tools empower clients to customize all health journey content and platform configuration, ensuring the user experience perfectly reflects their brand's tone and voice. Additionally, League introduced Impersonation Tooling, allowing administrators to efficiently assist members with navigation and resolve issues by viewing the platform directly through the member's perspective.

This announcement follows other recent milestones for League, including an expansion of its advisory board and new partnerships with AWS, Linus Health, and others. The company continues to experience significant growth, recently announcing 63 million members under contract--a 166% increase year-over-year – with CareSource as the latest customer announcement.

About League

Founded in 2014, League is the leading healthcare consumer experience (CX) platform, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) , reaching more than 63 million people around the world and delivering the highest level of personalization in the industry. Payers, providers, and healthcare innovators build on League's platform to deliver high-engagement healthcare solutions proven to improve health outcomes. League has raised over $285 million in venture capital funding to date, powering the digital experiences for some of healthcare's most trusted brands, including CareSource, HCSC, SCAN, and Highmark Health.

SOURCE League Inc.

Media Contact: Mike Doane, [email protected]