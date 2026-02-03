World's First Chief AI Officer and Peak Performance Experts to Take Stage at Healthcare CX Conference

Global Leaders to Explore Healthcare's Biggest Challenges at League Connect 2026

CHICAGO and TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, League announced that Sol Rashidi, Steven Kotler, and Marc Priestley will be the featured keynote speakers at League Connect 2026.

League Connect is an immersive conference for healthcare executives, hosted by League, the AI-driven healthcare CX platform. Each year, the invite-only event gathers over 100 healthcare leaders, innovators, and change makers from payer, provider, and technology organizations. This year's event, happening in Palm Beach, will focus on "Peak Performance", exploring how to optimize the future of the healthcare consumer experience through AI, industry best practices, and innovation.

"Achieving peak performance in healthcare requires more than just new technology; it demands a fundamental shift in how we approach human potential and organizational excellence," said Mike Serbinis, Founder and CEO of League. "We are thrilled to welcome Sol Rashidi, Steven Kotler, and Marc Priestley to the League Connect stage. Their expertise in artificial intelligence, flow state psychology, and high-performance teamwork will provide attendees with the critical insights needed to drive the next generation of healthcare consumer experiences ."

Sol Rashidi is the world's first Chief AI Officer for enterprise and a visionary in the field of artificial intelligence. A best-selling author with ten patents, she played a pivotal role in launching IBM's Watson and has led over 200 AI deployments. Rashidi focuses on ensuring AI serves as an enabler of human ingenuity, making technology buildable, secure, and scalable for the enterprise. Sol will be discussing what it takes to operationalize AI at scale and transform it into a core driver of organizational performance.

Steven Kotler is a New York Times–bestselling author and one of the world's leading experts on human performance. As the founder of the Flow Research Collective, his research on "flow" and peak performance neurobiology has been nominated for three Pulitzer Prizes and is used by organizations ranging from the U.S. Navy SEALs to Google to unlock human potential. Steven will be speaking about how to harness flow to unlock creativity, sharpen decision-making, and sustain peak performance under pressure.

Marc Priestley brings unique insights from the high-pressure world of Formula 1 racing. A former senior mechanic for the McLaren F1 team, he worked directly with world champions to achieve split-second victories through precision and teamwork. Now a broadcaster and author, Priestley shares strategies on data-driven decision-making and creating a culture of continuous improvement. Marc will be sharing what it takes to perform at the highest level, when milliseconds matter.

In addition to the keynote lineup, the agenda includes key healthcare leaders from BCBS, NHS, Cognoa, Caresource, Google, and more, who are shaping the future of the industry. Interested parties can apply to attend on the event website .

About League

Founded in 2014, League is the leading healthcare consumer experience (CX) platform, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) , reaching more than 63 million people around the world and delivering the highest level of personalization in the industry. Payers, providers, and healthcare innovators build on League's platform to deliver high-engagement healthcare solutions proven to improve health outcomes. League has raised over $285 million in venture capital funding to date, powering the digital experiences for some of healthcare's most trusted brands, including HCSC, Manulife, TELUS, and Medibank.

SOURCE League Inc.

Media Contact: Laura Brown, [email protected]