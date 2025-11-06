No Frills® simplifies shopping experience with pcogo™ pilot

New technology in the PC Optimum™ app offers eligible customers a faster shopping journey at three Toronto No Frills® locations.

BRAMPTON, ON, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Customers at three downtown Toronto No Frills® locations now have access to an innovative pilot program designed to provide a faster shopping experience. pcogo™ leverages the PC Optimum app to enable customers to scan groceries as they shop – seeing a real-time, estimated total of their bill, and streamlining the checkout process.

Available today at three select No Frills locations in Toronto: Jordan's No Frills (King & Shaw), Bo's No Frills (Richmond & John), and Jesse's No Frills (Mount Pleasant & Eglinton), PC Optimum members who have accumulated at least 30,000 lifetime PC Optimum points can log in and scan as they shop. This seamless technology provides an instant, running estimated total of their bill and automatically tracks PC Optimum points earned in real-time, empowering customers with greater visibility and control over their budget and loyalty rewards throughout their shopping trip. The journey culminates in a dedicated self-checkout lane, designed to significantly reduce wait times, making the checkout experience quicker and more efficient.

"Our customers consistently tell us they value simplicity, efficiency, and a shopping experience that respects their time," said Melanie Singh, President, Hard Discount Division, Loblaw Companies Limited. "Our pcogo pilot is a direct response to that feedback, focusing on making checkout faster and giving customers more control over their purchases. It's about delivering on our promise of a great store experience, from clean aisles to quick exits."

Eligible PC Optimum members can discover this new way to shop by checking into their participating pilot store using the QR code displayed in-store or by enabling their phone's location sharing, which helps show the correct products, prices, and promotions.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, and healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,800 locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; PC Financial® services; Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's MarketTM, no name® and President's Choice®. For more information, visit Loblaw's website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

