Loblaw September Food Inflation report

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Food inflation in Canada rose 3.5% in August compared to the overall CPI at 1.9%. Much of this gap is tied to broader global factors —such as commodity volatility, higher transportation and energy costs in the supply chain, and weather-related disruptions affecting produce and meat. While Loblaw's internal food inflation rate is below CPI (meaning customers are finding more saving in stores), there remain significant, persistent cost increases from vendors. Retailers will continue to push back where unjustified, however these factors contribute to the ongoing elevated food inflation.

Loblaw has issued its September Food Inflation report with context around what's impacting food prices and what it expects in the future.

