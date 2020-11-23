Loblaw brings digital healthcare and support to British Columbia with launch of new health and wellness app

British Columbians can log on to the PC Health app to get health or nutrition guidance via live chat with a registered nurse or dietitian, see their personal health goals and work to meet them through daily activities outlined in a variety of health programs. Users can choose programs that are tailored to their own needs and interests, from maternal and family health or diet and nutrition programs, to mental health or anxiety management. Users will also have the opportunity to earn PC Optimum™ points by completing daily goals and activities.

Loblaw has leveraged its extensive expertise in food and nutrition along with experience in healthcare and pharmacy gained through Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. to create what it believes to be a one stop digital health tool for Canadians. Owned by Loblaw, Shoppers Drug Mart is Canada's number one provider of pharmacy products and services and together the companies are uniquely positioned to help Canadians navigate a complex healthcare system.

"Our company's purpose is to help Canadians live life well and the PC Health app is an innovative and powerful new tool that we really think brings this to life," said Jeff Leger, President, Shoppers Drug Mart. "This app combines our company's expertise – health and wellness advice, nutrition, and rewards – into a healthcare solution for Canadians that can live right at their fingertips."

By completing a health profile on the app, each user receives personalized recommendations based on their own particular health needs or interests. "Since launching in Atlantic Canada, we've had really great feedback from customers who are interacting with both the care teams and healthcare programs and have been excited by how helpful they are in meeting their specific needs," said Leger. "Whether Canadians need help finding a local physician, want support with simple meal planning or are looking to better understand their sleep habits, the PC Health app has the tools to help them better manage their health and wellbeing."

The app has a wide range of features including:

Care navigators who are available to help guide users through the complex health care landscape to help find the support they are looking for, whether that means a healthcare provider such as a dentist or family doctor, or a nearby medical facility that's open late. Users can also connect for free to registered nurses and dietitians via virtual live chat to address pressing health and nutrition questions in real time. And in the coming months, users will also have access to real-time virtual care from pharmacists, family physicians and specialists, directly on the app.





Free health programs built into the app that are designed to help users develop healthy habits by providing tips for living a healthier lifestyle. Educational content is combined with daily goals and simple lifestyle activities that, as they are completed, earn users PC Optimum™ points along the way.





Loblaw partnered with health-tech leader, League, to provide the technology and digital health expertise behind the app. League's proven care delivery, personalization model and behavioural science knowledge were essential in the platform's development and future scalability.

"We are excited to be working with Loblaw on this meaningful project," said Michael Serbinis, Founder & CEO, League. "The healthcare system is a complex web of information, providers, and insurers. The PC Health app will help address these issues and provide a new personalized "front door" to healthcare. Thousands of people already use League every day to manage their health and get support, we're thrilled to now be able to help thousands more."

The PC Health app is available now in Atlantic Canada, Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta in both English and French. Download it for free on the App Store or Google Play. For more information visit pchealth.ca.

About Loblaw Companies Limited:

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, with a network of more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations in communities across the country. Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – supports the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion visits each year to the company's stores.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart (Pharmaprix in Québec). With almost 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada.

About League:

League is North America's leading Health Operating System, a data-driven and cloud-based platform designed to provide a new "front door" to healthcare. For employers like Unilever, Uber, Shopify and Lush Cosmetics, League enables workforce health and eliminates the current sea of point solutions through an integrated ecosystem of over 100 insurance, healthcare partners and HRIS systems, including Workday and Cleveland Clinic. For enterprise partners, League provides the technology infrastructure to enable scalable digital health consumer solutions. Learn more at league.com.

