League Partners with CareSource to Transform Member Digital Experience

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - League , a leading digital health platform, today announced a new partnership with CareSource , a national nonprofit managed care organization with over two million members, to enhance its CareSource MyLifeSM mobile application to deliver more personalized, engaging digital services to members.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with CareSource on their digital transformation journey," said Michael Serbinis, Founder and CEO of League. "The CareSource MyLifeSM app is a powerful example of a health plan re-imagining its member experience. We are excited to provide the technology that will help CareSource deliver personalized, engaging and effective digital care journeys at scale."

League's AI-powered consumer experience capabilities enables health care organizations to:

Deliver personalized journeys : Provide customized digital pathways that guide members through their individual health needs.

: Provide customized digital pathways that guide members through their individual health needs. Enhance engagement through content and gamification : Offer relevant health content while using gamification and rewards to encourage positive health behaviors.

: Offer relevant health content while using gamification and rewards to encourage positive health behaviors. Close care gaps: Empower members to take timely action on essential health tasks that improve overall outcomes.

League's technology also helps health care organizations embrace a digital-first approach that empowers their members and strengthens engagement across all lines of their business. By leveraging League's modular health platform, organizations can streamline the member journey with tailored guidance, gamified engagement, and actionable tools that improve health outcomes.

"At CareSource, our mission is to make health care accessible, understandable, and empowering," said Katie Herzog, vice president, service experience and operations at CareSource. "Working with League allows us to continue to elevate our member services in the digital space and give them the tools that improve their experience and more easily manage their health."

About League

Founded in 2014, League is the leading healthcare consumer experience (CX) platform, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), reaching more than 63 million people around the world and delivering the highest level of personalization in the industry. Payers, providers, and consumer health partners build on League's platform to deliver high-engagement healthcare solutions proven to improve health outcomes. League has raised over $285 million in venture capital funding to date, powering the digital experiences for some of healthcare's most trusted brands, including Highmark Health, Manulife, Medibank, and SCAN.

