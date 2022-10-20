Loblaw Bolsters Employee Mental Health Support and Wellbeing Education Program with LifeSpeak

LifeSpeak Platform Helps to Reduce Stigma and Lowers Access Barriers to Mental Health Resources for Loblaw, Canada's Largest Retailer

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - LifeSpeak (TSX: LSPK), an integrated, whole-person- wellbeing platform for employers, health plans, and insurance companies, announced today that it has been selected by Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L) ("Loblaw") to provide bilingual, expert-led digital mental health and wellbeing education to its workforce of more than 200,000 colleagues and their families. This new support initiative gives users unlimited and confidential access to the LifeSpeak solution.

The LifeSpeak platform will play an integral role in Loblaw's enterprise-wide mental health program. LifeSpeak enables anytime, anywhere access to a curated library of expert-led education that includes mindfulness, building resilience, and other mental health topics.

In addition to the wide range of micro-learning videos, podcasts, tip sheets, and blogs from hundreds of the world's leading experts, LifeSpeak also empowers Loblaw team members to confidentially participate in monthly "Ask the Expert" interactive web chats. Loblaw will also be able to enroll employees in LifeSpeak iQ, an online training solution.

"Research has shown that three in four workers across all organizational levels will experience at least one symptom of a mental health condition. However, the tremendous stigma associated with mental health challenges prevents many people from acknowledging, accessing, or accepting support resources," said Michael Held, CEO, and founder of LifeSpeak. "Loblaw is destigmatizing workplace mental health and providing its employees and their family members with the tools that meet their individual needs. We're proud to support Loblaw in its efforts and augment the exceptional wellness program it offers its team. We are seeing an increasing number of organizations recognize the need for a range of mental health solutions. We hope that seeing another market-leading organization adopt a holistic approach to employee mental health and wellbeing will encourage others to follow suit."

"Our company's purpose is to help Canadians live life well. And in order to do that, we need to make sure our colleagues can do the same," said Siobhain Andreasen, Senior Director of Benefits at Loblaw. "Through our mental health program, our goal is to demonstrate to our team members that it's okay to need support, and that there are resources available. This is an ongoing journey, and by working with Lifespeak we can help to make mental health support acceptable and accessible, demonstrating the important role their wellness plays in the organization."

Loblaw, Canada's food and pharmacy retail leader, joins a rapidly expanding global community of LifeSpeak clients and partners around the world. For more information about LifeSpeak and to learn more about how LifeSpeak helps companies around the world support their people, visit www.lifespeak.com.

About LifeSpeak Inc.

LifeSpeak is the leading whole person wellbeing platform for employers and other organizations that brings together digital education with human support. Our suite of wellbeing products allows organizations to provide best-in-class content and expertise that scales, meeting each individual wherever they are on their personal wellbeing journeys. As the parent company to LIFT Digital, ALAViDA Health, Torchlight, and Wellbeats, LifeSpeak provides in-depth expertise across mental health, wellness, physical fitness, substance use, and caregiving. With more than 30 years of collective experience working directly with Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, insurance providers, and others across the globe, we understand the complexities of addressing wellbeing within organizations, which is why our digital and data-driven approach provides insights that uncover gaps in wellbeing at the organizational level, ultimately enhancing performance outcomes. To learn more, follow LifeSpeak on LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/lifespeak-inc), or visit www.LifeSpeak.com.

