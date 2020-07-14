QUEBEC CITY, July 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - In order to continue the virtualization of the organization initiated in the beginning of the year and to improve its customer service, Lobe relies on the technology developed by Omnimed to use its electronic medical record (EMR) in its clinics where ENT specialists practice.

With this secure and shareable EMR, ENT specialists have easy access to the medical history of their patients, regardless of where they practice, via the 100% web-based platform. This allows them to provide fast support and to offer a personalized follow-up to patients.

As medical data is centralized in a single patient file in Omnimed, they can be updated by various health professionals. By using this system, ENT specialists make sure they have much more complete and accurate records on hand, and all the necessary information to provide care adapted to the situation of their patients.

This solution, approved and certified by the bureau de certification et d'homologation (BCH) of the ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, will enable Lobe to respond to even more effectively to its mission of facilitating access to hearing health care and communication.

About Lobe

Lobe is a network of close to 60 hearing health clinics and communication throughout the province of Quebec. It is found under the same roofs all hearing health care professionals (ENT specialists, audiologists, audioprosthesists, specialized educators, speech-language pathologist). Lobe proposes a multidisciplinary approach that facilitates the population's access to hearing health services and communication. Winner of the Fidéides 2019 in the Services category and Mercuriades 2019 in the Entrepreneurship category, Lobe makes a real difference in the community by breaking the isolation caused by hearing loss.

About Omnimed

Omnimed, a family business in the Eastern Townships created in 1984 by a doctor to improve care, is a pioneer in the EMR market in Quebec. Without losing sight of the human character and proximity to its customers, Omnimed relies on the 2nd generation of the Boilard family to provide a more agile, inclusive approach, and in tune with today's reality. Only one file per patient, regardless of the health professional consulted, available on a private 100% web-based cloud. Omnimed is distinguished by its targeted partnerships, interprofessional collaboration, and its structured data domains for improvement and optimization research the processes and care pathways of the patient and his or her team and its modern corporate culture.

For more information about Lobe

Marilyn Gravel

Director – Communication and Marketing

Lobe

418 809-2037

[email protected]



For more information about Omnimed

Lisa-Laurie Hébert

Account Manager

418-933-5909

[email protected]

SOURCE Lobe - Hearing health and communication clinics