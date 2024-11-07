TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Livingston International, a leading global provider of customs brokerage, trade advisory services and freight forwarding, announced today a new collaboration with Google Cloud that will reshape its industry. Livingston will use BigQuery from Google Cloud to modernize its data infrastructure, allowing the company to gain more insights from its data and better leverage AI.

Livingston's collaboration with Google Cloud is a strategic investment into its ongoing efforts to be at the forefront of innovation and investment in technology that creates efficiency and insights.

"The rise of artificial intelligence and machine learning provides us with a once-in-a-generation opportunity to enhance how we serve the business community and its decision makers," said Robert Smith, Chief Executive, Livingston International. "It's about empowering our clients in an unprecedented manner that will upend how customs processes are facilitated and the information drawn from those processes."

With its alliance with Google Cloud, Livingston can introduce the industry to new workflows, processes, and analytics that leverage advanced cognitive technologies. These new tools empower Livingston to offer invaluable predictive analytics that assist importing and exporting businesses with cost optimization, risk mitigation and process efficiency.

"This collaboration offers immense potential for our clients," said Shannon Koeppen, senior director of Advanced Analytics and Innovation, Livingston International. "Google Cloud's suite of tools powered by and complemented with the knowledge of Livingston's industry-leading compliance experts, will give our clients access to the future of supply chain today."

More specifically, the collaboration will help innovate how Livingston supports its clients in addressing ongoing customs-administration challenges through AI-enabled audits, more accurate classification and predictive analytics across the supply chain.

"We are excited about the possibilities this collaboration will create for our clients," said Smith. "This offers them not only greater visibility into their supply chain but the opportunity to anticipate where there may be disruption or unexpected costs to help them pre-empt and course correct as necessary."

The collaboration is currently live and is the latest measure taken by Livingston to innovate its service offer. Recent announcements have included a new partnership with 1TCC® in inventory management, the launch of a robust e-commerce offering and Livingston Portal , a modernized customs document- and transaction-management platform.

About Livingston

Livingston International has served as a trusted trade adviser to businesses around the world for 75 years. It specializes in customs brokerage and trade compliance, and offers international trade consulting, global trade management and freight forwarding. Livingston provides clarity in a world of trade complexity, and reliability in times of volatility, so businesses can grow further, smarter and with confidence. Livingston employs approximately 3,000 associates at 55 key border points, seaports, airports and other strategic locations across North America, Europe and Asia. Visit us at www.livingston.com , and on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

