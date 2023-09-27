Living in Toronto?! Todoadvisor is your ultimate hub for citywide recreation and education

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - We are excited to announce the official launch of Todoadvisor, a user-friendly website that simplifies the process of discovering and registering for the city of Toronto's extensive array of recreational and educational activities. Whether you're looking for fitness classes, art workshops, or family-friendly events, Todoadvisor has you covered.

Several studies have shown that recreational and educational activities are important for both physical and mental health . Some proven benefits of these activities are helping to manage stress and tension, promoting a positive attitude and outlook, and improving self-image and self-confidence. However, for the majority, engaging in these activities proves challenging due to their struggle to locate recreational and educational options within their neighborhood, uncertainty regarding cost-free alternatives, and lack of awareness regarding registration schedules.

Every season, Toronto hosts many recreational and educational activities organized by the City and other private and public activity providers. For example, this fall, the City of Toronto alone is offering 13,000 classes and drop-ins. But there's a problem – their website is hard to use, making it hard to find the right activities. That's where Todoadvisor comes in. On Todoadvisor, you can easily find the activities you're interested in, whether they're from the City of Toronto or other providers.

"We believe that everyone should have easy access to the incredible recreational and educational opportunities that Toronto has to offer," said Milad Nourvand, Co-founder and CEO of Todoadvisor. "Our platform is dedicated to making this a reality for our users, allowing them to explore, learn, and grow within Toronto's vibrant community."

At Todoadvisor, you can be an Explorer, looking for interesting activities such as classes, drop-ins, experiences, and events, or an Activity Provider, holding those classes and sharing your knowledge and skills. By staying in the middle of explorers and Activity Providers, Todoadvisor is adding value for both sides. It not only eases activity search and registration for Explorers but also helps activity providers with software solutions to manage registration and communications for their activities.

You can learn more by visiting www.Todoadvisor.ca and unlock the full potential of Toronto's recreational and educational scene.

About Todoadvisor:

Todoadvisor is a user-friendly website that connects individuals with the recreational and educational activities offered throughout the city of Toronto.

