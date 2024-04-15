AIRDRIE, AB, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ - After months of intense competition between 8 families across the country, and their transformative sustainability efforts, Live Net Zero proudly declares the Shannon family from Airdrie, Alberta as the grand prize winners of its second-year edition. The family, consisting of Samantha and Kevin Shannon and their three young children emerged triumphant, securing the coveted $50,000 cash prize for their exceptional contributions to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and embracing sustainable living practices.

They accepted the award from the Honourary President of Canadian Geographic, the Hon. Lois Mitchell at a ceremony outside their home in Airdrie. The Shannon's made several major changes to their home during the 8-month competition including:

Installing a geothermal heating system to their home

Installing solar panels on their roof

Replacing their garage/workshop's natural gas furnace with a heat pump which will allow them to disconnect from the natural gas grid

Other major lifestyle changes included working remotely when possible, to reduce their daily commute, and purchasing an e-bike and trailer that Samantha uses for most errands and to transport their kids. While it has only been 8 months into their greener existence, the Shannon's say they are seeing a reduction in their energy bills at home.

The Live Net Zero competition, spearheaded by Canadian Geographic, and supported by Scotiabank, Lightspark and STRUT has been a beacon of hope and inspiration for families across the country, encouraging them to take proactive steps towards combating climate change.

From energy-efficient home upgrades to eco-friendly commuting solutions, to a holiday challenge to bring down their carbon footprint in December, participants demonstrated unwavering commitment and innovation in their pursuit of carbon neutrality.

"We are incredibly honoured, we were not expecting this," said Samantha and Kevin Shannon from their home in Airdrie, Alberta. "We were very impressed by what the 8 families did across the country, and we are proud that our house will be used as a case study by the building services industry on how to reduce carbon emissions in the homes of all Canadians."

"We offer our congratulations to the winning Shannon family and appreciate the efforts of all of the families that took part in this year's competition," said Kim Brand, Vice President and Global Head of Sustainability at Scotiabank. "Live Net Zero is a great opportunity to demonstrate the effectiveness of smart, cost-efficient ways that Canadians can reduce energy consumption and the choices we can make to live more sustainably day-to-day."

"We are thrilled that the Shannon family has won Live Net Zero, their dedication and perseverance set a remarkable example for all Canadians," said Aran O'Carroll, National Director Government Relations and Environment of Canadian Geographic. "Their outstanding efforts demonstrate the profound impact that individual actions can have on our collective journey towards a greener, more sustainable future."

All the winning families distinguished themselves through their innovative approaches to reducing carbon emissions and their unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship. Their journey, marked by resilience and determination, serves as a testament to the power of grassroots initiatives in driving meaningful change.

The Live Net Zero competition has not only empowered families to adopt eco-friendly practices but has also fostered a sense of community and camaraderie among participants. Through shared experiences and collective action, families have forged lasting bonds and ignited a nationwide conversation on environmental responsibility.

About Live Net Zero:

Live Net Zero is a groundbreaking initiative by Canadian Geographic aimed at inspiring and empowering Canadian families to reduce their carbon footprint and embrace sustainable living practices. Through a series of challenges, participants compete for a $50,000 cash prize while driving positive environmental impact and fostering community engagement.

