Little Red River Cree Nation benefits from several infrastructure improvements

More than 30 infrastructure-related projects are currently underway or completed in this Alberta community of more than 4,600 people. Some of the completed infrastructure projects are:

The Fox Lake access road - a multi-phased, all-weather road project that improves accessibility and travel in Northern Alberta .

The John D'Or Prairie Primary Care Centre. The community health centre replaces an existing facility and will offer public health and community-based programs to local residents. The centre will also provide residents with round-the-clock access to urgent response, emergency and primary care support, and is equipped with telemedicine and video conferencing to reduce barriers to accessing health services. The building also features community support services that include pre-natal, youth and life-skills programming, as well as programs for community elders and other community services.

Renovations and improvements to three schools in the communities of John D'Or Prairie, Fox Lake and Garden River . These upgrades and expansions will serve hundreds of students now and into the future.

Improved water and wastewater infrastructure will ensure safe and clean drinking water for community residents.

16 new homes constructed or procured.

An early learning and childcare facility will serve the community's parents and caregivers.

The Government of Canada invested approximately $100 million to support the completion of these projects.

Quotes

"Today we are celebrating the end of important projects and the progress of others as a true testament of what the Government of Canada and First Nations can accomplish together. I congratulate Chief Sewepagaham, the Council and the people of Little Red River Cree Nation on their dedication to improving infrastructure in their community."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Indigenous Services

"The projects that are being done for our communities will not only help us catch up in some regions of our infrastructure; but thanks to the forward-thinking of this Government and knowing that part of reconciliation in a broader sense, involves modernizing our communities so our children's children will have a better tomorrow."

Conroy Sewepagaham

Chief, Little Red River Cree Nation

Quick Facts

Little Red River Cree Nation is located approximately 750 km north of Edmonton and is made up of three communities: John D'Or Prairie, Fox Lake and Garden River . The community has a population of more than 4,600 people that live on the reserve.

is located approximately 750 km north of and is made up of three communities: John D'Or Prairie, and . The community has a population of more than 4,600 people that live on the reserve. In 2018, Little Red River Cree Nation issued two Band Council Resolutions (BCRs) stating their desire to transfer health programs and services currently delivered by the government to their control. Indigenous Services Canada is working with Little Red River Cree Nation and shares the Nation's vision of self-determination and community sovereignty through the transfer of community health services.

In addition to the infrastructure projects, Little Red River Cree Nation also received funding support for the construction of a communication tower and fiber networks that will improve wireless communications across the three communities. Arrow Technology Group is leading the project for the Nation, which they have named "Connect to Innovate" (CTI). Arrow Technology Group is half owned by Technical Services Advisory Group (TSAG), a First Nations organization which is supported by Indigenous Services Canada.

Associated Links

