LITTLE GOLD, YT, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is advising travellers that the Little Gold Creek port of entry will open for the summer season on Friday, May 17. Seasonal hours of operation will be from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm Pacific Daylight Time, seven days a week. The port is scheduled to remain open until Sunday, September 15.

This will enable travellers to use the crossing during the long weekends in May and September, and extends the season by an additional four weeks, weather permitting. These changes will apply in future years.

Adverse weather conditions are a significant factor in the area and may impact the opening and closing dates. Travellers should note that during the summer season the time in Yukon is one hour ahead of the time in Alaska. Travellers are encouraged to visit the CBSA Directory of Offices and Services or call 1-800-461-9999 for the latest information.

The Little Gold Creek port of entry provides access to miners, tourists and area residents who travel between Alaska and Canada . It is the most northern border crossing in North America . Last summer season, more than 11,000 travellers entered Canada at this border crossing.





and . It is the most northern border crossing in . Last summer season, more than 11,000 travellers entered at this border crossing. The port of entry is located 105 km west of Dawson City on the Top of the World Highway. The highway is closed during the winter months.





on the Top of the World Highway. The highway is closed during the winter months. Whether travelling by land, air or water, travellers can help speed up processing times by coming prepared with their travel documents.





All travellers must declare their goods upon entry into Canada . Returning residents should have receipts readily available for goods purchased or received while outside of Canada . Travellers are encouraged not to travel with firearms, but if they choose to do so, they should check the CBSA website for the rules on importing firearms and other restricted and prohibited goods.

