New model offices are better able to meet the needs of rural municipalities

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Post has transformed two more post offices into community hubs that will offer additional services to better meet the needs of residents and businesses.

The community hub model is intended to provide rural, Indigenous or northern communities with access to important products and services, so they can better connect with residents and businesses across Canada and around the world.

One of the new community hubs is in Little Current, Ontario, the largest town on Manitoulin Island; the other is in Fort Qu'Appelle, Saskatchewan, a small town about 70 km northeast of Regina. The new hubs began serving the communities, both of which have substantial Indigenous populations, on December 15.

Canada Post worked closely with local elected officials and the Canadian Postmaster and Assistants Association to plan and design the hubs, which offer customers free Wi-Fi, new post office boxes, parcel lockers, parcel packaging areas and an interactive business directory. Additionally, the Fort Qu'Appelle office offers rentable meeting rooms. By the spring of 2023, both hubs will also have electric vehicle charging stations.

The remodeled offices also offer local residents financial services in addition to postal conveniences. These include MoneyGram® services, prepaid reloadable cards, money orders and online foreign currency delivery services. Fort Qu'Appelle also has an automated teller machine (ATM).

Providing access to more products and services in these communities is just one way Canada Post is helping to deliver a stronger Canada. We now have community hubs in four provinces:

Membertou, Nova Scotia – Unit 1 – 90 San'tele'sew Awti

– Unit 1 – 90 San'tele'sew Awti High Prairie, Alberta – 4801 52 nd Avenue

– 4801 52 Avenue Fort Qu'Appelle, Saskatchewan – 260 Broadway Street West

– 260 Broadway Street West Little Current, Ontario – 14 Water Street

