Little Canada Voted Top Indoor Attraction in Ontario

Toronto-based immersive miniature world voted top indoor attraction through Attractions Ontario

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Little Canada has been named the province's Top Indoor Attraction by earning the most votes in Attraction Ontario's seventh annual Ontario's Choice Awards.

Little Canada is a highly detailed and immersive miniature attraction offering spectacular scenery, enveloping soundscapes, animated features, and moving cars, trains, and boats that all operate on a 15-minute day cycle; upon sunset thousands of tiny lights illuminate the display.

"We are thrilled to be named Ontario's Top Indoor Attraction just 14 months after officially opening our borders to the public," says Jean-Louis Brenninkmeijer, Founder and President of Little Canada. "Opening a tourist attraction in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic was a challenge. We're thankful that visitors can now experience the wonder of Little Canada and the many great things this country has to offer, in miniature form."

Little Canada was also one of three attractions that received the most votes across all categories, making the tourist destination eligible for the Attraction of the Year Award. The winner of this award will be revealed by Attractions Ontario on October 26, 2022 at the Ontario Tourism Summit Awards Gala.

"Little Canada is one of the most dynamic new attractions we have in Ontario," said Troy Young, CEO of Attractions Ontario. "We're happy those who have visited it in person think so too and have voted them the Top Indoor Attraction of 2022."

Attractions Ontario is a non-profit association, dedicated solely to optimizing attendance for their member attractions. As the only province-wide trade association dedicated exclusively to the attractions sector of the tourism industry, Attractions Ontario members encompass over 500 public and privately owned attractions in numerous categories such as amusement parks, historical sites, cultural activities, arts & entertainment, and adventure tourism.

A journey 10 years in the making, Little Canada opened to the public in August 2021 at 10 Dundas St. East across from Yonge and Dundas Square. There are currently five Little Destinations completed including Little Niagara, Little Toronto, Little Golden Horseshoe, Little Ottawa, and Petit Québec. The newest Destination, Little East Coast, is scheduled to launch Spring 2023 with the West starting shortly after.

To round out the experience, visitors can join the growing population by stepping into the Littlization Station, where 128 cameras take a 360-degree instantaneous photo to create a 3D ¾ inch Little Me. Guests then choose from a list of locations in the Little Destinations where their Little Me can be placed. For an additional cost, a second Little Me will be mailed to guests so they can proudly display a souvenir of their experience at home.

For more information about Toronto's newest big attraction, Little Canada, and to purchase this unique experience, please visit little-canada.ca to find the date and time of your choice.

You can also find Little Canada on Facebook Instagram, Twitter and Tik Tok.

About Little Canada

Little Canada is a celebration of Canada and all that makes this country so great, shrunk into a 2-hour experience. It is a place for residents and visitors alike to share in their stories and love for Canada all under one roof. Little Canada takes you on a journey of discovery from the moment you enter, it is a place where you'll lose yourself in our country's captivating vistas, famous landmarks, iconic cityscapes, and the many diverse stories that connect people to Canada. Our mission is to evoke a sense of wonder and curiosity about Canada through a uniquely miniature experience.

