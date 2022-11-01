Little Canada Voted Attraction of the Year

The highly immersive miniature attraction voted Attraction of the Year through Attractions Ontario

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Shortly after winning the title of Top Indoor Attraction in Ontario, Little Canada has been named the province's overall Attraction of the Year by earning the most votes in Attraction Ontario's seventh annual Ontario's Choice Awards.

On October 26, the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario hosted the annual Tourism Summit in Huntsville at Deerhurst Resort. That evening, the Attractions Ontario Ontario's Choice Awards were recognized, and Little Canada was named the winner of the Attraction of the Year award. This title was bestowed to the attraction that received the most votes overall across all categories of the eight Ontario's Choice Awards.

"We are thankful and humbled to hear the outcome of Ontario's Choice Awards," says Jean-Louis Brenninkmeijer, Founder and President of Little Canada. "It warms our hearts that so many people have enjoyed visiting Little Canada during our first year of being open to the public. Little Canada has been a journey 10 years in the making. Our dreams are finally coming to fruition, and we deeply appreciate the recognition and sentiment."

Little Canada stands out with its masterfully detailed miniature landscapes that allows for guests to experience the magic of Canada, all under one roof. Even more exciting, visitors have the opportunity to become a 'Little Canadian' by getting a 3D scan of themselves in the Littlization Station.

"Little Canada is an 'I love you' to our country. The level of detail will amaze you. Come and see it firsthand; it will blow you away. They are deserving of Attraction of the Year," says Troy Young, CEO of Attractions Ontario.

Attractions Ontario runs Ontario's Choice Awards annually where they release polls for the consumers themselves to handpick their favourite attraction. As the only province-wide trade association dedicated exclusively to the attractions sector of the tourism industry, Attractions Ontario members encompass over 500 public and privately owned attractions in numerous categories such as amusement parks, historical sites, cultural activities, arts & entertainment, and adventure tourism.

About Little Canada

Little Canada is a celebration of Canada and all that makes this country so great, shrunk into a 2-hour experience. It is a place for residents and visitors alike to share in their stories and love for Canada all under one roof. Little Canada takes you on a journey of discovery from the moment you enter, it is a place where you'll lose yourself in our country's captivating vistas, famous landmarks, iconic cityscapes, and the many diverse stories that connect people to Canada. Our mission is to evoke a sense of wonder and curiosity about Canada through a uniquely miniature experience.

