Little Canada Grows with Opening of Little East Coast

New destination includes miniature iconic landmarks and compelling cultural stories that capture the spirit of the region

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Little Canada, Toronto's renowned miniature attraction and Attractions Ontario's 2022 Top Attraction of the Year, is getting bigger. On May 19, Little Canada will open Little East Coast showcasing historical and cultural features and landmarks from New Brunswick, Nova Scotia. Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A year in the making, Little East Coast is the first full destination to be installed in Little Canada since the attraction opened in August 2021.

One of Little Canada's Miniature Makers fine tunes a miniature harbour scene in Little East Coast, the award-winning attraction's newest destination. The product of tens of thousands of hours of painstaking craftsmanship, Little East Coast is an exceptional representation of Atlantic Canada. (CNW Group/Little Canada)

"Little East Coast is the product of tens of thousands of hours of painstaking craftmanship by more than 40 highly skilled Miniature Makers. It is an exceptional miniature representation of Atlantic Canada and truly captures the essence of this unique region," says Brad Ford, president, Little Canada. "We're thrilled to invite visitors from near and far to come and experience Little East Coast and all of Little Canada."

Occupying 720 sq. ft. of display space, Little East Coast is anchored by well-known provincial landmarks including the Bay of Fundy, Cape Breton Island, with motorists driving the famous Cabot Trail admiring the resplendent fall colours, and stunning Gros Morne National Park. The destination is filled with other recognizable features including Green Gables and Confederation House in Prince Edward Island, Pays de la Sagouine and Metepenagiag Heritage Park in New Brunswick, Peggy's Cove lighthouse and the Bluenose II in Nova Scotia and Signal Hill, St. John's Harbour and L'Anse Aux Meadows in Newfoundland.

"Although visitors will be amazed by the miniature recreations of so many familiar Atlantic Canadian features, we expect they will be astonished by the tiny cultural scenes and stories of everyday life that fill Little East Coast; we encourage them to look very closely when they visit as there is so much to see," says Jean-Louis Brenninkmeijer, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Little Canada. "Building Little East Coast was a daunting task but we are extremely proud of the results and we're excited it brings us closer to fulfilling our dream of capturing all of Canada in miniature."

Anchored boats bobbing in the water, highland dancers performing a traditional Scottish dance, a costumed guide leading a walking tour through historic Charlottetown, a farmer harvesting potatoes, determined athletes competing in The North American Indigenous Games and people enjoying the restaurants and bars on St. John's vibrant George St. are just a few of the dozens of tiny details that will capture and enthrall.

To purchase tickets to Little Canada please visit little-canada.ca

About Little Canada Little Canada is a celebration of Canada and all that makes this country so great, shrunk into a 2-hour experience. It is a place for residents and visitors alike to share in their stories and love for Canada all under one roof. Little Canada takes you on a journey of discovery from the moment you enter; it is a place where you'll lose yourself in our country's captivating vistas, famous landmarks, iconic cityscapes, and the many diverse stories that connect people to Canada. The highly detailed and immersive theatrical miniature attraction offers spectacular scenery, enveloping soundscapes, animated features, and moving cars, trains, and boats that all operate on a 15-minute day to night cycle; upon sunset thousands of tiny lights illuminate the display. Little Canada is the 2022 recipient of the Attraction Ontario TOP INDOOR ATTRACTION award, the 2022 ATTRACTION OF THE YEAR award, and the winner of the 2022 Ontario Tourism AWARDS OF EXCELLENCE. For more information and to purchase tickets visit little-canada.ca. You can also find Little Canada on Facebook Instagram, Twitter and Tik Tok.

SOURCE Little Canada

For further information: Katherine Clark, [email protected], 416-453-3288