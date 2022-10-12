Little Canada Announces Canadian Tire Corporation as First Exclusive Retail Partner

Iconic Canadian Brand to Help Spotlight "little" Canadian Moments

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Little Canada today announced an exciting new retail partnership with the iconic Canadian brand, Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC). This relationship, which represents the first exclusive retail partner for Little Canada, will infuse an even greater sense of Canadian pride into the attraction.

Little Canada—an immersive two-hour experience—takes visitors on a journey of discovery across our country's captivating vistas, famous landmarks, iconic cityscapes, and little stories in miniature scale to evoke a sense of wonder and curiosity.

As part of a three-year partnership designed to spotlight "little" Canadian moments, Little Canada and CTC will tell the diverse stories of Canada through: Onsite and physical in-destination scenes;

through: Onsite and physical in-destination scenes; "Celebrate Canada " events for new Canadian citizens; and

" events for new Canadian citizens; and Exclusive naming rights for the Makers Studio, where local artisans bring Little Canada to life.

"Canadian Tire is part of the fabric of our country and is a natural fit as our exclusive retail partner. We look forward to joining them to tell Canadian stories and share moments to enhance the Little Canada experience," said Jean-Louis Brenninkmeijer, Chief Visionary Officer / Founder & President, Little Canada. "Canadian Tire was one of the first stores I shopped at when our family arrived in Canada in 1999. Over the years, it has been our destination whenever we need to gear up for quintessentially Canadian activities, such as camping and all-weather sporting. I feel blessed to have partnered with such an iconic Canadian brand."

"We are excited to be part of the Little Canada experience and the wonder and curiosity it evokes about our country," said Kim Saunders, Vice President of ESG Strategy and Community Impact, CTC. "With Little Canada's focus on honouring all things Canadian, the partnership highlights CTC's F100-year history and brand purpose – We Are Here to Make Life in Canada Better, for people living in all communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast. We look forward to working together to enhance the Little Canada experience and celebrate the country we call home."

Together, Little Canada and CTC will amplify the Canadian experience for all who visit the attraction, shining a light on the stories that make Canada so special.

About Little Canada

Little Canada is a celebration of Canada and all that makes this country so great, shrunk into a 2-hour experience, a place for residents and visitors alike to experience Canada and all that it has to offer, all under one roof. Little Canada takes you on a journey of discovery from the moment you enter, it is a place where you'll lose yourself in our country's captivating vistas, famous landmarks, iconic cityscapes, and telling the many diverse stories that connect people to Canada and the residents of this great country. Our mission is to evoke a sense of wonder and curiosity about Canada.

About Canadian Tire Corporation

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or "CTC", is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. Party City, PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players; and SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, which offer the best active wear brands. The more than 1,700 retail and gasoline outlets are supported and strengthened by CTC's Financial Services division and the tens of thousands of people employed across Canada and around the world by CTC and its local dealers, franchisees and petroleum retailers. In addition, CTC owns and operates Helly Hansen, a leading technical outdoor brand based in Oslo, Norway. For more information, visit Corp.CanadianTire.ca.

