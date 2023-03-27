LITTLE CAESARS® CELEBRATES THE RETURN OF FAMED PRETZEL CRUST PIZZA

After several years, the beloved pretzel crust is returning to headline the Little Caesars menu across Canada

Pretzel Crust Pizza and new, 10 pieces of Pretzel Pull-A-Part Bread paired with Cheezy dip (Mmmmm)

TORONTO, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Little Caesars is bringing back the much-loved Pretzel Crust Pizza to its Canadian restaurants, marking its limited-time return. This relaunch answers requests by enthusiastic customers and social media fans for its return, giving guests one more chance to experience the Pretzel Crust Pizza and Pull-A-Part bread at participating locations across Canada.

Little Caesars Pretzel Crust Pizza (CNW Group/Little Caesars)

Last celebrated in 2018, the Pretzel Crust Pizza is a medium specialty pizza with a flavourful, soft pretzel outer edge crust. Topped with creamy cheddar cheese sauce, a blend of 100% fresh shredded cheese. Finished with a 2-cheese gourmet blend of Asiago and Parmesan cheese and a sprinkle of pretzel salt.

This salty, savory treat can also be amped up should customers wish to choose to stuff their crust or customize with the traditional Little Caesars pizza sauce made from vine-ripened tomatoes upon request. Plus, this year Little Caesars is introducing a 10 piece new Pretzel Pull-A-Part Bread for those enthusiasts who can't get enough of that pretzel flavour. "What's better than Pretzel Crust Pizza? More Pretzel Crust options to enjoy!" said Jessica Foust, Director of Global R&D, Little Caesars. "Celebrating the return of one of our most iconic menu items, we now proudly feature multiple ways to personalize your pretzel experience and a Little Caesars pizza party."

Starting this March 27, and for a limited time only, customers can get their medium Pretzel Crust Pizza for $8.99 (plus applicable tax), and 10 pieces of the new Pretzel Pull-A-Part Bread with Cheezy dip for $5.49 (plus applicable tax), using the Little Caesars app to order delivery or carry-out, or simply pick up a HOT-N-READY® pizza at participating locations nationwide. *Available at participating locations for a limited time. Price and participation may vary. Delivery fees apply for all online orders. For more information visit www.littlecaesars.ca.

