DETROIT, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Little Caesars , the third-largest pizza chain in the world, is making bold moves in 2025, signing its largest franchise agreement in Canada through a collaboration with North Sun Energy, a leading fuel and convenience retailer in Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island. North Sun Energy is bringing Little Caesars iconic Crazy Bread® and HOT-N-READY® pizza to busy consumers on the go across 18 of its gas stations and convenience stores.

"With the increasing demand for fresh and delicious meals at our locations, Little Caesars stood out as an ideal brand to collaborate with," said David Button, President of North Sun Energy. "Their value-driven approach amid high inflation rates and strong brand recognition aligns perfectly with our vision of enriching the fuel and convenience experience. We look forward to celebrating the inaugural grand opening later this summer at the North Atlantic and Orangestore location in Clarenville, NL, marking the first of many new Little Caesars locations planned across our network in the months and years ahead."

North Sun Energy is integrating the Little Caesars Express restaurant model, which is designed to operate in as little as 450 square feet and requires no more than two employees at a time. The new locations will be integrated into several existing Orangestores – North Sun Energy's flagship convenience store brand – along with a number of gas and convenience site remodels and new buildouts.

"This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our growth strategy as we continue expanding across Canada," said Chloe Battalia, Managing Director, Canada at Little Caesars. "Our relationship with North Sun Energy exemplifies the kind of strategic alignment that enables us to bring Little Caesars to more non-traditional formats. By leveraging relationships like this, we're positioning the brand for long-term success and making our HOT-N-READY product offerings even more accessible to guests wherever their day takes them."

Little Caesars is actively seeking qualified multi-unit franchise operators to join its team across Canada, including British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec. For more information, interested candidates can visit littlecaesarsfranchise.ca.

About Little Caesars® Canada:

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, it is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 30 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home of the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station.

An exceptionally high-growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

For more information please visit: www.littlecaesars.ca.

About North Sun Energy™

North Sun Energy™ is a co-ownership between North Atlantic and Petro-Canada™ (the fuel retail arm of Suncor Energy™), overseeing 111 gas stations and convenience stores across Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and PEI. Customers enjoy top-tier loyalty rewards, including Petro-Points™ and Yay!™ Rewards, alongside their Orangestore™ convenience store brand, now located at 36 locations. Dedicated to strategic growth and exceptional customer experiences, North Sun Energy continues to expand its Orangestore brand into Nova Scotia while enhancing offerings through partnerships with leading fast-food brands like Little Caesars and A&W.

For more information please visit: www.northsunenergy.ca.

