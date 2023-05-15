Little Caesars Launches New Crazy Puffs in Canada Giving Customers Big Flavour in Small Bites!

TORONTO, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The home of Canada's HOT-N-READY® pizza, Little Caesars is introducing new Crazy Puffs with big flavour in small bites. A great way to add variety and fun to your pizza-eating routine, they are the perfect addition to your favourite order or perhaps a meal on the go!

Crazy Puffs are 4 handheld pieces of freshly made dough filled with shredded cheeses & pepperoni. Finished with garlic sauce and a sprinkle of Parmesan and Italian herbs and spices, for those enthusiasts who want a little bit extra to their pizza order.

Little Caesars Crazy Puffs (CNW Group/Little Caesars)

Looking to be the first to try and share this new craveable side with your friends or to surprise your family? Or maybe you are looking for a quick and easy meal on the go? The Puff-abilities are endless!

"This big idea packs all the flavour of Little Caesars pizzas in a petite and portable format," says Jessica Foust, Director, Little Caesars Global R&D. "We are always exploring new ways to enjoy pizza and celebrate the high-quality ingredients that are used in all Little Caesars restaurants throughout Canada. Made with our house made pizza dough, vine ripened tomato sauce and 100% Canadian Mozzarella cheese, these bites of pizza goodness make a perfect complement to any meal."

Starting this May 15, customers can order new 4-piece Crazy Puffs for only $4.99 (plus applicable tax) in-store or online using the Little Caesars app for delivery or carry-out. *Available at participating locations. Price and participation may vary. Delivery fees may apply.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, it is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home of the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the National Football League in the United States.

An exceptionally high-growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

