Little Caesars Continues to Provide Everyday Value with Unbeatable Prices and Limited-Time Promotions

The home of $7.99 Hot-N-Ready Classic Pizza will be offering free Crazy Bread with any online order placed on website or app through January 28, 2024

OAKVILLE, ON, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Little Caesars, home of the famed Hot-N-Ready pizza and Crazy Bread, reaffirms its commitment to providing exceptional value on signature dishes.

With a HOT-N-READY Classic Pizza priced at the everyday low price of $7.99* in Canada, Little Caesars is already focused on value. And now, recognizing the significance of value per dollar during this time, Little Caesars kicks off the new year, offering free Crazy Bread with every order placed on the Little Caesars website or app from January 8th until January 28th, 2024**, using the code GOCRAZY.

"Now more than ever Canadians are looking for value and are having to forego many activities they love to stay within budget," said Laura Magnoli, Director of Marketing, Little Caesars Canada. "At Little Caesars, we believe that every family has a right to pizza night without having to compromise on quality and taste. By keeping our prices accessible, we hope to make it possible for people to gather for movie nights, birthday parties, book clubs, game nights, and enjoy our delicious, freshly made products together."

With dough made fresh in-restaurant every day, sauce made from vine-ripe tomatoes, and 100% real Canadian Cheese, Little Caesars pizzas are Hot-N-Ready to delight Canadians in hundreds of locations across all 10 provinces in Canada.

*Expires January 28th, 2024. Valid at participating locations, for orders placed on our website or app. Not available on third-party websites or in-store purchases. Limit one per order. Plus applicable taxes. Crazy Sauce extra. Cannot be combined with other offers. If choosing delivery, additional fees apply.

**Price and participation may vary. Alberta and Saskatchewan price is $7.49.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS IN CANADA

Introduced to Canada in 1969, Little Caesars has been serving up value for more than 50 years through high-quality pizza at an all-day, everyday value. Little Caesar of Canada ULC is the franchisor of Little Caesars® Pizza in Canada and is headquartered in Oakville, Ontario. Little Caesars opened its first Canadian restaurant in 1969 and now has restaurant locations in all 10 Canadian Provinces.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, it is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home of the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station.

An exceptionally high-growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

For more information please visit: www.littlecaesars.ca .

