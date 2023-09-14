Customer Appreciation Day takes place on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 to give thanks to customers the restaurant chain has been serving since 1969.

OAKVILLE, ON, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Just in time for National Pepperoni Pizza Day, Little Caesars, the home of Canada's HOT-N-READY® pizza, is rolling back prices with $5 Medium Classic Pizzas* on September 20th. This hot deal is available for in-store purchases only.

National Pepperoni Pizza Day is the perfect day to celebrate pizza, but Little Caesars made it even sweeter with a special deal to reward loyal guests. On September 20, they're celebrating by rolling back prices to just $5 for all Medium Classic Cheese or Pepperoni Pizzas*. Now that's a deal!

Little Caesars Celebrates Annual Customer Appreciation Day With $5 Classic Pizzas on National Pepperoni Pizza Day Tweet this Little Caesars, the home of Canada’s HOT-N-READY pizza, is rolling back Medium Classic Pizza (Pepperoni or Cheese) prices to only $5, for one day. They are rewarding guests with their annual Customer Appreciation Day (on National Pepperoni Pizza Day) on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. This one-day-only event applies to in-store purchases (not online or 3rd party delivery orders) at participating restaurants across Canada. Limits per customer may apply, while supplies last. (CNW Group/Little Caesars)

"Through our Customer Appreciation Days we want to share our gratitude to the wonderful customers we've been serving here in Canada since 1969," says Toni Ronayne, Managing Director for Little Caesar of Canada. "We're honoured to be part of our customers' birthday parties, Friday movie nights, Tuesday race-to-baseball nights, Wednesday lunches and everything in between for more than five decades."

Ronayne continues "We know Canadians now more than ever are looking for a great deal and Little Caesars provides excellent value with our Classic pizzas, prepared every day with dough made fresh in-store, fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened crushed tomatoes."

*The $5 Medium Classic Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza offer is valid only on September 20, 2023 at participating restaurants across Canada and is not available for online or 3rd Party Delivery orders. Limits per customer may exist, and while supplies last. In-store only.

For more information visit www.littlecaesars.ca

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS IN CANADA

Introduced to Canada in 1969, Little Caesars has been serving up value for more than 50 years through high-quality pizza at an all-day, everyday value. Little Caesar of Canada ULC is the franchisor of Little Caesars® Pizza in Canada and is headquartered in Oakville, Ontario. Little Caesars opened its first restaurant in 1969 and now has restaurant locations in all 10 Canadian Provinces.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, it is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home of the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station.

An exceptionally high-growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

For more information please visit: www.littlecaesars.ca.

Media contact:

Colleen Finnegan

416.618.4605

[email protected]

SOURCE Little Caesars