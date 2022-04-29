LithiumBank Resources Corp. Virtually Closes the Market

TORONTO, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Rob Shewchuk, Chief Executive Officer, LithiumBank Resources Corp. ("LithiumBank") (TSXV: LBNK) and his team joined Monica Hamm, Manager, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

LithiumBank Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on direct brine lithium resources in Western Canada. The company plans to take advantage of Alberta's long history of fossil fuel production to create a local source of "green" lithium in North America.