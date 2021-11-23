Listen Free to SiriusXM Canada, now through December 6

"We wanted to give everyone the chance to sample the best of SiriusXM this holiday season," said Paul Cunningham, Senior Vice President, Marketing. "We offer music curated by musical legends, along with channels across all genres, styles and eras. Plus, opinions from sports titans, comedy from some of the greatest stand-ups of all time, along with talk and news from the leading voices in news and entertainment. If that isn't enough, we also have an impressive and growing line-up of podcasts, providing everything listeners could want, all in one place".

Users of the SXM App will get everything at their fingertips, including music to match any mood, activity or event, in addition to access to live performances, exclusive in-studio interviews, curated playlists, On Demand shows, comic routines, audio documentaries and expertly curated content from an ever-expanding library. There is no shortage of new and exciting content to be found on the SXM App, which provides listeners with access to exclusive content that isn't available anywhere else.

To see the SiriusXM Free Listening Channel Lineup, visit https://www.siriusxm.ca/offer/listen-free-event/

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SXM App. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 12 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

For further information: SiriusXM Canada contact: Jennifer Charlebois, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-528-6678, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.siriusxm.ca

