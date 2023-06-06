Lisa LaFlamme wins President's Award at Canadian Public Relations Society Conference in Whistler

WHISTLER, BC, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Public Relations Society is thrilled to honour Lisa LaFlamme as the winner of the prestigious President's Award for outstanding public relations and communications management.

The CPRS President's Award is bestowed by the CPRS Board of Directors to an individual with exceptional involvement in the promotion and practice of public relations efforts. The award recognizes the outstanding leadership of an individual and excellence in communications management.

The award is not intended for a professional communicator but, rather, someone who has been thrust into the spotlight for a particular reason and who has excelled at telling their story and engaging the public through their efforts.

The board of directors selected LaFlamme as she demonstrated the highest level of effective messaging around discrimination that many Canadians face. The issues raised by her speaking out resonated with Canadians coast-to-coast and raised awareness on matters that can only benefit Canadian society at large.

"CPRS is honoured to recognize Lisa LaFlamme with this year's President's Award," said CPRS President Vincent Power. "LaFlamme demonstrated courage and determination and inspired a country to recognize and take steps on biases that need to be called out and addressed in a meaningful way."

LaFlamme was revealed as the President's Award recipient at the CPRS annual conference taking place in Whistler from June 4th to 6th.

About CPRS

Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management, and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 13 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the Canadian Public Relations Society – National.

SOURCE Canadian Public Relations Society

For further information: Rebecca Cohen, 647-519-6490, [email protected]