TORONTO, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Co-operators is proud to announce that Lisa Guglietti, EVP & COO, P&C Insurance Solutions, has been recognized as one of Insurance Business Canada's Elite Women for 2026. This annual recognition celebrates female leaders who are making a lasting impact in insurance through innovation, leadership and influence.

Lisa Guglietti, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, P&C Insurance Solutions (CNW Group/Co-operators Group Limited)

This award highlights Lisa's leadership, strong commitment to resilience and clear focus on supporting the financial security of Canadians and our communities. In 2025, Lisa was also named to Insurance Business Canada's inaugural Hot List, which recognized 35 leaders shaping the future of the industry. Together, these honours underscore her influence and the consistency of her exceptional leadership across the sector.

"Lisa's leadership is defined by her clarity of vision and her unwavering commitment to advancing resilience across our industry," said Rob Wesseling, President & CEO, Co-operators. "We are proud to see her recognized as one of the leaders shaping the future of insurance in Canada."

Beyond Co-operators, Lisa serves as a board member with the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction (ICLR) and as Board Chair of St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation Guelph, reflecting her commitment to strengthening communities and supporting a more resilient Canada.

As one of 73 women recognized nationwide, Lisa joins a distinguished group of leaders whose vision and influence are driving meaningful progress across Canada's insurance industry. For more information about the Elite Women 2026 award, visit Insurance Business Canada.

