GUELPH, ON, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Co-operators, a leading financial services co-operative, is proud to be named one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers. This nationally celebrated award highlights Co-operators' commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive workplace for its employees.

Co-operators' people are central to bringing its purpose to life. Guided by its co-operative values, the organization remains committed to strengthening inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility (IDEA) to meet the diverse needs of its people, clients, and communities.

"We're proud to be recognized as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers, a reflection of the values that drive our commitment to building an inclusive workplace," said Laura Mably, Executive Vice-President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Co-operators. "We ground ourselves in the truth that meeting the needs of our employees means constantly evolving the way we support them to show up as their best selves and ensures we're delivering on our commitment. We're thankful to receive this honour as a signal that we're walking the right path."

Employee programs and initiatives include:

Employee Resource Groups (ERGs): Employee-led groups that foster belonging, amplify underrepresented voices and encourage meaningful allyship.

Employee-led groups that foster belonging, amplify underrepresented voices and encourage meaningful allyship. Educational programs: Learning opportunities for employees to advance their personal IDEA journey and build inclusive leadership skills across all levels.

Learning opportunities for employees to advance their personal IDEA journey and build inclusive leadership skills across all levels. Ongoing Truth and Reconciliation efforts : Ongoing training and cultural sessions to support employee understanding of Truth and Reconciliation and partnering with Indigenous communities, including funding for a new Career Centre at First Nations University of Canada.

Ongoing training and cultural sessions to support employee understanding of Truth and Reconciliation and partnering with Indigenous communities, including funding for a new Career Centre at First Nations University of Canada. Inclusive hiring practices: Reducing barriers to attract diverse talent by partnering with community organizations that support newcomers, neurodiverse candidates, and underserved youth and adults.

Reducing barriers to attract diverse talent by partnering with community organizations that support newcomers, neurodiverse candidates, and underserved youth and adults. Inclusive benefits: Offering coverages that reflect the diverse needs of employees and their families, including Indigenous healthcare, gender affirmation care and family building support.

For more information about Co-operators and career opportunities, please visit https://www.cooperators.ca/en/about-us.

About Co-operators

Proudly Canadian since 1945, Co-operators is a leading financial services cooperative offering multi-line insurance and investment solutions, as well as personalized services and advice to help Canadians build and maintain their financial security. With over $79 billion in assets under administration, it is renowned for its community involvement and efforts to create a more sustainable future. As a carbon-neutral organization, Co-operators is committed to achieving net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040 and 2050, respectively. Co-operators is recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and is ranked among the country's Top 50 Responsible Companies by Corporate Knights.

