GUELPH, ON, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Co-operators General Insurance Company ("Co-operators General") today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.3125 per Non-Cumulative Redeemable Class E Preference Shares, Series C, payable March 31, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2026.

Co-operators General has designated the dividends referred to above as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Proudly Canadian since 1945, Co-operators is a leading financial services cooperative offering multi-line insurance and investment solutions, as well as personalized services and advice to help Canadians build and maintain their financial security. With over $79 billion in assets under administration, it is renowned for its community involvement and efforts to create a more sustainable future. As a carbon-neutral organization, Co-operators is committed to achieving net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040 and 2050, respectively. Co-operators is recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and is ranked among the country's Top 50 Responsible Companies by Corporate Knights.

Co-operators General Class E Preference Shares, Series C, trade under ticker symbol CCS.PR.C on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

